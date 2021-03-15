Cognovi Labs: Cognovi Health Launches to Provide Actionable Insights in Real Time and at Scale to Biopharma and Medical Device Companies to Accelerate Revenue Growth

COLUMBUS, OH and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Cognovi Labs, a market leader in Emotion Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced the launch of a dedicated division focused on bringing its advanced psychological AI platform, COGNOVI EMOTION AITM and portfolio of related products and services to the healthcare industry.

For the first time, decision-makers at BioPharma and Medical Device companies will have access to next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that allow them a deep understanding of the emotional, often subconscious, drivers that are the basis for patients' and health care professionals' behavior. By fusing recent advances in machine learning with behavioral psychology, the Cognovi Health platform with its award-winning patented Emotion AI technology, allows decision-makers to quantify the precise emotions which drive optimal outcomes, and shows how to trigger those emotions.

Cognovi Health's Emotion Trigger Marketing (ETM) suite of products and services delivers the narratives, phrases, and keywords that shape behavior, allowing for the creation of powerful marketing campaigns that result in increased sales. For complete end-to-end digital marketing solutions, Cognovi Health not only creates content and measures its effectiveness in real-time, but also offers a service to place it within the channels that create the most impact.

To incorporate emotional insights into the sales process, Cognovi Health's Emotion Trigger Sales (ETS) product and services offer the creation of collaterals and sales materials in the form of an e-Sales Playbook, showing the field force what to say, when to say, and how to say it, using real-time insights gleaned from understanding the emotional drivers of specific segments at scale within the health care professional community, for tailored interactions and dramatically improved results.

"Cognovi Labs' Emotion AI uptake in healthcare since 2020 has been impressive and we decided to solidify our unique offering with a dedicated healthcare vertical customized for the regulatory environment in this industry," explains Beni Gradwohl, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Cognovi Labs.

Cognovi Health is a division of Cognovi Labs, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that tracks the emotional undertone in widespread conversations to predict and shape behavior. Cognovi Labs provides the next generation actionable insights and execution platform to drive business growth and move the needle. The company's COGNOVI EMOTION AITM fuses machine learning with behavioral psychology to measure how people make decisions and then helps execute a full-cycle digital marketing and communication process to trigger the optimal emotions that lead to a better outcome.

Clients range from investment management firms to large corporations across all consumer-facing businesses.

