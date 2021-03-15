Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - ResGreen Group International (OTC Pink: RGGI) announced today the hiring of Richard Baes as Sales Manager to oversee business development and organize the company's sales department.

Mr. Baes will also be the direct liaison with Renavotio to manage all selling agreements. Billy Robinson, CEO of Renavotio, Inc. stated, "We are very excited to see Richard Baes' addition to the sales team, as it will complement the online and direct marketing effort we have started and will be performing at Renavotio. We launched a recent beta test on our website to test logistics, product, and information flow. Our planned build out of an online store offering our represented lines should help facilitate the sales of these featured products including Wanda SD UV-C robot."

"I am thrilled with the team of seasoned engineering and now sales professionals we have together. All who are focused on building company value that we can all benefit from and I look forward to the very exciting future," stated Parsh Patel, ResGreen, CEO

ABOUT RICHARD BAES : Richard Baes is a graduate of Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix. Mr. Baes began his sales career in 1998. He has consistently exceeded his sales goals, earning him many awards and other recognitions that bring great value to his various duties.

Mr. Baes' areas of expertise include account development and growth, territory management and expansion, high-level sales proficiency, and client satisfaction and retention.

Mr. Baes commented, "I am really excited to direct Resgreen Group's sales efforts and develop a strategic sales force to follow up on the many leads that we receive daily. The unique and reliable Wanda SD and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are generating a lot of buzz, making them a top choice for customers around the world."

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

