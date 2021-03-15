Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces New Location Openings in California, Texas, and New York, Part of its Continued U.S. Market Expansion

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG)(OTC PINK:SKPGF)("Spark" or "Company") is pleased to share that its U.S. business segment continues to experience significant growth as it executes its U.S. expansion strategy. Following the 2018 opening of its first U.S. branches in Fresno and Fremont, California, through an acquisition, the Company's U.S. operations have rapidly expanded to include locations in Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, and Texas.

"We are excited about Spark's recent growth throughout the U.S.," says Cody Zaitsoff, Executive Vice President, U.S. & Western Canada. "The Company is already well positioned within multiple key U.S. markets, and plans to open new branches in Houston, Texas and Bakersfield, California in the second quarter of 2021. Through these new locations, we will be servicing our existing south Texas industrial customers as well as our many agricultural, food, and beverage customers in the Bakersfield market," says Zaitsoff.

Following three years of operating in "start up" mode, the U.S. Management Team structure has been transformed and is now in "operational run" mode; designed for even more aggressive growth in the coming quarters.

Spark's Renewables business segment has also experienced recent growth throughout the U.S., including the announcement of a site selection in New York state. "We've established an operation out of Albany, New York, to service the northeast market," says Grayson Swan, Executive Vice President, Renewables at Spark. "This is a strategic location choice as we're performing more and more transactional and long-term services in the region, and the development of wind, solar, and energy storage assets is expected to blossom in the coming years," says Swan.

"As of early 2021, we've completed work in 22 U.S. States," says Trent MacDonald, Director of Operations, Wind at Spark. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Spark's Renewables team has persevered and continues to provide the highest levels of quality and support for our customers. It has been impressive to see the level of sustainable growth we've achieved throughout the U.S., while maintaining safety as our top priority," he says.

"Spark has been hard at work investing in and developing a training platform to provide renewable energy technicians with experience and expertise across the entire spectrum of solar, wind, and energy storage," adds Taylor Williamson, Director of Operations, Solar at Spark. "This level of flexibility provides new opportunities for our team and is a key driver in our success as a full-suite service company," he adds.

As the Company expands its footprint throughout the North American market, it also continues to drive operational synergies within our Renewables and Technical Services Teams. "The promising growth we're experiencing in the U.S. is creating a unique opportunity to further establish Spark Power as a leader in integrated electrical services. Ultimately, this will enable us to build new relationships and remain our customers' Trusted Partner in Power," says Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark.

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

