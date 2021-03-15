xSuite Group GmbH announced today that its xSuite Business Solutions Cube 5.2 has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition. The solution also completed re-certification to achieve SAP-certified integration with SAP S/4HANA.

These integrations help organizations using xSuite Business Solutions Cube to work with greater flexibility and future security. In addition to these four recent certifications, xSuite Group GmbH previously achieved SAP certification for their xSuite Business Solutions 5.2 as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and powered by SAP NetWeaver

"SAP certifications are essential for cloud solutions because standardization is particularly important in that area," explains Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group GmbH. "For us, the cloud is clearly the model of the future. Therefore, it was a matter of course for us to seek SAP certification of xSuite Business Solutions Cube for integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition."

xSuite Business Solutions Cube can be executed in both on-premise and cloud environments. Therefore, businesses migrating to SAP S/4HANA that have not yet decided whether to use an on-premise, cloud or hybrid approach as their operating model can make this decision flexibly without experiencing a loss on their investment in xSuite Business Solutions Cube.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that xSuite Business Solutions Cube 5.2 integrates with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA Cloud is an innovative, lightweight cloud suite designed to help run a successful business in the cloud.

The mandatory security code scan with SAP Code Vulnerability Analyzer helps to ensure a high level of security as part of the certification process, checking software code for vulnerabilities. Any gaps are reported back to the manufacturer so that they can be fixed.

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides standardized, digital solutions to enterprises across the globe, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions. xSuite's core competence is AP automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs over 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the USA. In 2020, the company generated total sales of more than 40 million.

