Offering a comprehensive set of expertly curated resources, the 2021 Whole Ball of Tax provides journalists, reporters, and tax professionals with key expert insights for the 2021 tax filing season

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting:

What: The 2021 Whole Ball of Tax (WBOT) collection of expert insights from Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is now available to help journalists, reporters, and tax professionals better understand the nuances of the 2021 tax filing season and keep them informed throughout the year. Filled with valuable information from the domain experts at Wolters Kluwer, the site offers resources designed to help keep these audiences apprised about key developments affecting taxpayers in 2020 and 2021.

The expertly curated website includes helpful tax news, checklists, charts, and tables that provide in-depth analysis from Wolters Kluwer tax experts. These resources cover a broad range of key changes impacting the tax and accounting practice, including those brought by legislative responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as tax changes from President Joe Biden's Administration, including the American Rescue Plan. They also include expert insights on state tax issues that arose in 2020, for example, those relating to COVID-19 work from home requirements and whether states would follow federal tax law changes. The information is delivered through a user-friendly, easy to find and navigate online format. Please bookmark the 2021 Whole Ball of Tax website and check back periodically for additional new resources released by our tax experts throughout the year.

Why: Tax changes adopted to address the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in several new wrinkles with 2020 tax returns as well as some that can also have an impact on 2018 and 2019 returns. In addition, tax changes proposed in the President's American Rescue Plan promise additional complexity for 2021 tax returns and could influence decisions as to the best time to file 2020 returns. The changes affect both individual and business tax returns, and include individual and business tax relief, extension of expiring tax provisions, qualified retirement plan changes, and retroactive disaster relief provisions.

"Taxpayers will find much has changed in the tax law for both individuals and businesses, and those changes will present both challenges and planning opportunities to try to maximize the tax benefits," said Mark Luscombe, JD, LLM, CPA and Principal Federal Tax Analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting.

The 2021 WBOT materials offer a trusted resource for taxpayers and for members of the media, who can leverage these insights to better inform their stories and ensure their audiences receive accurate analysis and guidance.

Who: Our federal, indirect use sales, and state tax experts are available for interviews and analysis throughout the tax season and beyond. Throughout the year, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting releases tax briefings to offer timely and thorough insights on the tax legislation impacting taxpayers. Here is a link where you can access on of the latest tax briefings: "2020 Tax Year in Review".

In addition, this new Tax Season Tools Resources content hub for tax and accounting professionals offers best-practices, expert analysis, and resources to help them better serve their clients during the 2021 tax filing season.

PLEASE NOTE: These materials are designed to provide accurate and authoritative information in regard to the subject matter covered. The information is provided with the understanding that Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is not engaged in rendering legal, accounting, or other professional service.

