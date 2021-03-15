Xigem to Build Patented and Proprietary SaaS Portfolio in Projected $300 Billion Dollar Market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) ("Xigem" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares ("Common Shares") are expected to begin trading on March 15 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol XIGM.

Xigem is positioned to become a leading Software as a Service ("SaaS") technology platform for the emerging remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations.

"We are very excited to have obtained a listing on the CSE, accelerating our ability to execute against our ambitious growth strategy," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. "This is a very exciting time for those leading the transition to what most estimate will be a $300 billion global SaaS market by 2026,1 spurred on by the remote economy. There are innovative companies around the world delivering ground-breaking solutions that outperform more traditional alternatives, and Xigem intends to assemble a portfolio of best-in-class technologies, beginning with our patented iAgent application."

The remote economy encompasses activities people have begun to engage in from home or other non-traditional locations that previously required travel to a destination. It spans working, learning, collaborating, managing teams and assets, servicing customers, receiving healthcare and other professional services, and a myriad of similar activities. Accelerated by the COVID-19 global pandemic, disruptive cloud-based and SaaS technologies have helped usher in a sustainable remote economy that may be approaching one trillion U.S. dollars worldwide.2 In health care alone, McKinsey's COVID-19 Consumer Survey published in April 2020 suggested that $250 billion of current U.S. healthcare spending could potentially be virtualized.

iAgent, Xigem's platform, is a U.S. patented and Canadian patent pending technology that will provide organizations with the infrastructure necessary to manage employees, assets and operations remotely. iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while seamlessly integrating with most CRM and ERP systems to profitably optimize the consumer, treatment seeker and learning experience.

Xigem further expects to grow its portfolio through the wholesale or partial acquisition of complementary technologies designed to enable and disrupt segments of the rapidly emerging global remote economy. The Company will target a variety of industry verticals including healthcare, education, financial services, transportation and logistics in order to support a variety of needs including: treatment, education and work.

A Listing Statement with additional details about Xigem, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, has been filed on SEDAR at sedar.com. At the time of listing, Xigem has 74,846,613 Common Shares outstanding, and 110,945,850 shares on a fully diluted basis.

1 Source: Valuates Reports estimate, June 2020

2 Source: Research and Markets estimate, December 2020

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. "iAgent," the Company's patented technology will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

iAgent is a mobile, geo-targeted customer acquisition, conversion and retention application. iAgent will match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers and students across a broad range of sectors, in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while seamlessly integrating with most CRM and ERP systems to profitably optimize the consumer, treatment seeker and learning experience. For consumers, treatment seekers and students, iAgent remotely enables fulfilment and engagement with the everyday goods and services they demand.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Twitter: @XigemTech

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations; expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the technology sector; the Company being able to successfully execute its business strategy; the continued availability of capital and financing; and general economic market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the technology sector generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Xigem Technologies Corporation to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com

Media: media@xigemtechnologies.com

Twitter: @XigemTech

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

www.xigemtechnologies.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77154