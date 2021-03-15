New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI), d/b/a SFLMaven ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce another strong week of sales concluding with another excellent "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event.

For the week ended Thursday, March 11, the Company booked a total of $189k in gross sales, including roughly $170k from its Thursday Night Auction event.

Thursday's auction was highlighted by the sale of a Heavy Platinum/18k gold 11.13ctw vs/f natural fancy yellow diamond link bracelet, which sold for $6,500.





Heavy Platinum/18k gold 11.13ctw vs/f natural fancy yellow diamond link bracelet, which sold in SFLMaven's Famous Thursday Night Auction event on March 11 for $6,500

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/77163_09315b7d34552926_002full.jpg

"Sales this year are moving at a pace that represents enormous growth somewhere in the vicinity of +25-50% above our 2020 fiscal year numbers," noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. "Thursday night's auction event was another tremendous success with strong traffic and participation, facilitating the sale of a large number of top pieces at advantageous price points. We have a great line-up in place for this week's auction and we look forward to continuing our strong momentum on Thursday."

Follow SFLMaven on Twitter: @sunkissinc

About SFLMaven

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI), now doing business as SFLMaven, is a provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele around the world. SFLMaven has been in business since 2003, driving more than $130 million in sales since inception. Well known for its "Famous Thursday Night Auction" events, the Company is currently a top-rated seller on Ebay and has earned over 98,000 positive feedbacks from customers on its Ebay sales platform. For more information, please navigate to https://www.sflmaven.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

