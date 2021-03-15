Strategically important decision for further expansion projects

LR Health Beauty is expanding its international business and opening a strategically important market: South Korea. South Korea is considered a good starting point for further expansion across Asia. "We see huge potential in this direct sales oriented market. And we would like to tap this market in the next few years with our product portfolio in the field of beauty and health products. Our goal is to develop South Korea into one of our top markets," says Andreas Friesch, CEO and spokesperson for the management. In order to meet this goal, LR will also rely on the country's excellent digital infrastructure, which is a key success factor for the company. With the market launch in South Korea, the direct sales company will have conquered a total of 28 countries.

The South Korean economy and mentality are ideal

An overall stable and growing economy as well as a steadily increasing direct sales market there are 130 licensed direct sales companies in South Korea were among the decisive factors for LR to set up a subsidiary in Seoul. But the South Korean mentality also intrigued LR. "Koreans have a strong sense of community. Their solidarity makes Koreans strong," explains Bum Jin Choi, Country Manager at LR South Korea. "With this mentality, which is also key to LR, we will lead the company to success in South Korea," he predicts. The fact that products "Made in Germany" are particularly popular in South Korea should also be an advantage. LR Health Beauty will enter the South Korean market with a carefully selected range of health and beauty products these will, for example, include the Aloe Vera Drinking Gels Immune Plus and Honey.

