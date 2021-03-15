Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Incorporation of Napo EU Subsidiary in Italy

Napo EU will serve as the foundation of the Company's efforts to address the growing burden - particularly in Europe - of the inflammatory diarrhea associated with long-hauler syndrome in the post COVID-19 patient population

In honor of International Day of Forests, Company is conducting a survey contest to raffle off a signed print of an original painting of a Jaguar by Anthony J. Conte - link to entry form appears below

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced that Napo EU S.p.A. ("Napo EU"), a subsidiary of the Company in Italy, has been incorporated. Napo EU is the exclusive target of the planned Dragon special purpose acquisition company (the "Dragon SPAC"), which is anticipated to be listed on AIM Italia.

"We're thrilled to have established Napo EU in Italy - a necessary step as the exclusive target in the anticipated merger with the Italian Dragon SPAC. Napo EU will serve as the foundation of our efforts to address the growing burden - particularly in Europe - of the inflammatory diarrhea associated with long-hauler syndrome in the post COVID-19 patient population," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO, "and I am also pleased to announce that we have initiated the search process for qualified candidates to fill key management roles at Napo EU and are continuing the regulatory activities in support of seeking conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA)."

The terms "long-hauler" and "chronic COVID" refer to COVID-19 survivors who suffer with symptoms which may include gastrointestinal distress (i.e., diarrhea, constipation, nausea, pain), fatigue, brain fog, forgetfulness, cardiovascular effects, and arthritis, for an extended period after recovery. It is theorized that these symptoms may result when the immune system in COVID-19 survivors continues to overreact even though the infection has passed.

Napo EU is located in Milan, which is also the Italian headquarters of the Company's secondary supplier of crofelemer, Indena S.p.A.

International Day of Forests Contest

In honor of International Day of Forests - March 21, 2021 - Jaguar is conducting a survey contest to raffle off a signed print of an original painting of a Jaguar by Anthony J. Conte. The painting was inspired by a photograph of a Jaguar taken by Christopher Scharf in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary & Jaguar Preserve in Belize.

The winner will be chosen at random from the pool of contest participants who correctly answer all questions in the multiple-choice entry form. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. US Eastern Time on March 21, 2021. No fee is required to enter the contest. Additional contest terms and conditions apply. Click here to enter.

Anthony J. Conte, 90, is an accomplished painter, published journalist, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, and an accomplished figure skater who began skating at the age of 67. His oil paintings have been auctioned at fundraising events for conservation groups such as the Atlantic Salmon Federation and Wild Sheep Foundation. "Eye, Jaguar" is his first painting of a rainforest-dwelling mammal, created for and gifted to Jaguar Health, Inc.

To learn more about jaguars and conservation work to protect them, visit the website of Panthera, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the conservation of the world's 40 wild cat species and their ecosystems.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635188/Jaguar-Health-Announces-Incorporation-of-Napo-EU-Subsidiary-in-Italy