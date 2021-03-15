Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for precious metals soared in 2020 as global investors stockpiled gold and silver, among other metals, during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to safeguard their assets. In 2021, silver is expected to outshine all other precious metals but experts also see an optimistic future for gold as the global economy recovers from the pandemic-induced demand slump. Investor interest in gold remains high. The World Gold Council reports inflows into gold-backed Exchange Traded Funds have offset weakness in all other sectors of the market affected by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. A stabilizing influence for silver price is expanding industrial use in solar panels, electric automobiles, medicines and even the production of face masks. Finally, if the U.S. dollar reverses to strength and deflationary forces take hold in a prolonged period of global recession, a bearish scenario could develop for both gold and silver… An accommodative Federal Reserve, moderate inflation and an extended period of very low rates should sustain a bullish environment for gold and silver over the next several years. A recent report from ETF Strategy, a financial news and research company dedicated to the fast-growing exchange-traded fund and indexing industry, agreed with the optimism saying that An overwhelming majority of institutional investors and wealth managers are optimistic about the outlook for gold and silver in 2021, according to a survey conducted by the Global Palladium Fund. Active stocks in the markets this week include QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX-V: QMC) (OTCPK: QMCQF), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM), Callinex Mines Inc. (TSX-V: CNX) (OTCPK: CLLXF), Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FOM), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) (TSX: USA).

The ETF Strategy report said: "According to GPF, which recently made its debut as an ETC issuer, four in five investors expect the price of gold to rise this year, with roughly 40% anticipating a gain of at least 5%. Only 5% of investors surveyed thought the price of gold would decline. Investors are similarly optimistic about silver, although to a slightly lesser extent. One-third of the investors surveyed thought the price of silver would strengthen by at least 5% during the year. Respondents agreed that any surge in industrial activity later this year as the global economy starts to emerge from the pandemic would be very constructive for silver, especially given its growing role in renewable energy production."

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: QMC) (OTCPK: QMCQF) BREAKING NEWS:QMC COMPLETES 7.5 MILLION UNIT PRIVATE PLACEMENT - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., ("QMC" or "the Company"), has closed its previously announced financing for gross proceeds of $2.1-million through the issuance of 7.5-million units at $0.28 per unit, where each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.37 per warrant for a period of 24 months, in the event that the closing price of the Company's shares as quoted on the TSXV exceeds $0.50 per share for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders, within five days of such event, thereof, and in such case, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

Balraj Mann, CEO, commented: "Canada continues to solidify its electric vehicle manufacturing presence with General Motors (GM) joining Ford and Fiat Chrysler, announcing its plan to produce GM's BrightDrop EV 6000 light commercial vehicle at its CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. This will be Canada's first large-scale electric delivery vehicle manufacturing plant; FedEx has placed the first order for the EV 6000 and will take delivery of the first EV units by the end of the year. The EV manufacturing hub of Canada now has investments totaling approximately $6 billion which will significantly increase over the next few years. With QMC's close proximity to North America's EV Hub (Ontario, Michigan and Ohio), we are strategically positioned to be a key supplier in the electric vehicles battery supply chain."

As per Multilateral Instrument 61-101, two insiders subscribed for an aggregate of 300,000 units. In connection with the private placement, the Company paid finder's fees to arm's length third parties consisting of $11,200 cash. All shares to be issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four-month plus a day hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital, advancing its mineral properties, and general corporate purposes. Read this release for the QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. news at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-qmc/FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE ALSO VISIT: https://wallstnow.com/2021/01/29/gold-silver-copper-investors-knowledge-resource/

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM) recently released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and annual production and cost guidance. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating and Financial Results: Achieved 2020 production and unit cost guidance in Peru and Manitoba; Manitoba copper production exceeded the top end of the guidance range and refined zinc metal production was higher than it has been in over ten years; Capitalized on higher gold prices as Manitoba annual gold sales volumes increased by 24% in 2020 compared to the prior year; Fourth quarter net earnings were $7.4 million or $0.03 per share. Fourth quarter adjusted net loss1 per share was $0.06 and adjusted EBITDAi was $106.9 million; and Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital increased to $86.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $84.4 million in the third quarter, despite the temporary production interruption at 777 during the quarter.

Callinex Mines Inc. (TSXV: CNX) (OTCPK: CLLXF) recently announced that it has commenced its 2021 drilling campaign (the "Campaign") at its Pine Bay Project (the "Project") located 16km away from Flin Flon, MB. The Campaign will start immediately with the completion of two drill holes for 1,600 meters of the 30,000 meters budgeted for 2021.

The identified anomalies expand the strike extent of the Rainbow over 1 km to the south. The three major base metal mines discovered in the Flin Flon/Snow Lake Greenstone Belt with tonnages ranging between 25 - 70 million tonnes have a strike length over 1 km. Based on the recent survey, the Rainbow Discovery has a strike length of at least a kilometre with potential to grow further along strike to the south.

Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) recently announced that further to its news release issued December 7, 2020, it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Report") for the first Resource Estimate ("2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate") on the Company's Bigstone deposit ("Bigstone" or "Deposit"). Bigstone is located in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 25km west of the Company's flagship McIlvenna Bay project where work towards a Feasibility study is underway.

The report entitled "Technical Report on the Bigstone Project, East Central Saskatchewan, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website. Highlights of the 2020 Bigstone Resource Estimate include: Indicated resources estimated at 1.98 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 2.22% Copper Equivalent, which includes; Inferred resources estimated at 1.88Mt grading 2.14% Copper Equivalent, which includes; and The Deposit is open, with potential to increase with additional drilling.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) recently announced that it has closed its previously announced and upsized bought deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters led by Desjardins Capital Markets and including Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel GMP, Clarus Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (collectively the "Underwriters"). A total of 10,253,128 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by the Underwriters, were sold at a price of C$3.31 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$33,937,854 (the "Offering").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital purposes at the Company's Relief Canyon mine as that operation proceeds towards full production, development and exploration at the Company's 60%-owned Galena Complex, care and maintenance at the Company's Cosalá Operations, general corporate and administrative expenses, repayment of outstanding debt obligations, and working capital purposes.

