Willis Lease Finance Corp.: Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Annual Pre-tax Profit of $17.3 million

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported annual total revenues of $288.7 million and pre-tax profit of $17.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported lower revenue in 2020 when compared to the prior year, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The slowdown in global travel has led to a reduction in aircraft and engine utilization as well as a reduction in demand for aircraft and engine spare parts which keep airline fleets in operation. For the year ended December 31, 2020, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $248.3 million and spare parts and equipment sales were $18.6 million.



"The COVID-19 pandemic obviously has had a dramatic impact on global travel and the aircraft and aircraft engine lessors, including our Company, have felt the effects of the slowdown," said Charles F. Willis, Chairman and CEO. "We have worked hard this year to protect our own liquidity, focus on our customers and invest in new technology equipment, which we believe has positioned the Company well for continued growth and the industry's eventual emergence from this crisis."

"The entire industry has suffered as a result of the pandemic-driven disappearance of air travel, but we are proud of the way we have navigated this crisis and the way our employees have delivered for our shareholders and our customers," said Brian R. Hole, President. "This Company has a long track record of innovating and fighting through cycles and we are excited for the opportunity to continue that trend now."

2020 Highlights (at or for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to December 31, 2019):

Total revenue was $288.7 million in 2020, a 29.4% decrease when compared to $409.2 million in the prior year.

Lease rent revenue was $142.9 million in 2020.

Maintenance reserve revenue was $105.4 million in 2020, a decrease of 3.3% compared to $109.0 million in 2019. Long term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by end of lease compensation, increased to $87.7 million in 2020, compared to $37.6 million in the prior year. Short term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by our customers' usage of assets we lease to them, was $17.7 million in 2020 compared to $71.4 million in the prior year.

Spare parts and equipment sales were $18.6 million in 2020, compared to $74.7 million in 2019.

Income before income taxes was $17.3 million in 2020, compared to $88.9 million in 2019.

Our aggregate lease assets, inclusive of our equipment held for operating lease and notes receivable, at December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $2,045.3 million and $1,689.1 million, respectively, a 21.1% year-over-year increase.

The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures was $2,384.7 million at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company also managed 400 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of third parties.

The Company maintained $223 million of undrawn revolver capacity at December 31, 2020.

Diluted weighted average earnings per common share were $1.05 for 2020, compared to $10.50 in 2019.

Under the Company's repurchase plan, the Company repurchased a total of 55,426 of common stock during 2020 for $1.5 million.

Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $59.40 at December 31, 2020, compared to $57.83 at December 31, 2019.



Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's $1.887 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio and $158.7 million notes receivable represented 291 engines, eight aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's $1.651 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio and $38.1 million notes receivable represented 263 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change REVENUE Lease rent revenue $ 28,021 $ 48,206 (41.9 ) % $ 142,895 $ 190,690 (25.1 ) % Maintenance reserve revenue 22,549 18,000 25.3 % 105,365 108,998 (3.3 ) % Spare parts and equipment sales 3,777 18,154 (79.2 ) % 18,625 74,651 (75.1 ) % Gain on sale of leased equipment 2,024 765 164.6 % 3,391 20,044 (83.1 ) % Other revenue 5,116 4,103 24.7 % 18,416 14,777 24.6 % Total revenue 61,487 89,228 (31.1 ) % 288,692 409,160 (29.4 ) % EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization expense 23,365 23,199 0.7 % 94,541 86,236 9.6 % Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 3,301 15,455 (78.6 ) % 16,762 62,647 (73.2 ) % Write-down of equipment 6,169 6,899 (10.6 ) % 20,540 18,220 12.7 % General and administrative 16,654 20,437 (18.5 ) % 67,910 86,523 (21.5 ) % Technical expense 3,111 3,188 (2.4 ) % 6,533 8,122 (19.6 ) % Net finance costs: Interest expense 15,888 15,657 1.5 % 63,024 66,889 (5.8 ) % Loss on debt extinguishment - - - % 4,688 220 2,030.9 % Total net finance costs 15,888 15,657 1.5 % 67,712 67,109 0.9 % Total expenses 68,488 84,835 (19.3 ) % 273,998 328,857 (16.7 ) % (Loss) earnings from operations (7,001 ) 4,393 (259.4 ) % 14,694 80,303 (81.7 ) % Earnings from joint ventures 30 3,791 (99.2 ) % 2,642 8,578 (69.2 ) % (Loss) income before income taxes (6,971 ) 8,184 (185.2 ) % 17,336 88,881 (80.5 ) % Income tax (benefit) expense (4,077 ) 3,188 (227.9 ) % 7,588 21,959 (65.4 ) % Net (loss) income (2,894 ) 4,996 (157.9 ) % 9,748 66,922 (85.4 ) % Preferred stock dividends 819 819 - % 3,259 3,250 0.3 % Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 21 21 - % 84 84 - % Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (3,734 ) $ 4,156 (189.8 ) % $ 6,405 $ 63,588 (89.9 ) % Basic weighted average earnings per common share $ (0.62 ) $ 0.71 $ 1.07 $ 10.90 Diluted weighted average earnings per common share $ (0.62 ) $ 0.68 $ 1.05 $ 10.50 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 5,988 5,850 5,963 5,836 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 5,988 6,099 6,128 6,058

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,540 $ 6,720 Restricted cash 36,385 56,948 Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation 1,886,613 1,650,918 Maintenance rights 20,097 3,133 Equipment held for sale 2,850 120 Receivables, net of allowances 28,269 24,059 Spare parts inventory 59,434 41,759 Investments 53,275 57,936 Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation 31,753 31,520 Intangible assets, net 1,246 1,312 Notes receivable 158,708 38,145 Other assets 43,778 28,038 Total assets $ 2,364,948 $ 1,940,608 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 26,977 $ 45,648 Deferred income taxes 116,838 110,418 Debt obligations 1,693,753 1,251,006 Maintenance reserves 82,484 106,870 Security deposits 19,522 20,569 Unearned revenue 11,637 6,121 Total liabilities 1,951,211 1,540,632 Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 49,722 49,638 Shareholders' equity: Common stock ($0.01 par value) 66 64 Paid-in capital in excess of par 13,696 4,557 Retained earnings 355,370 348,965 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (5,117 ) (3,248 ) Total shareholders' equity 364,015 350,338 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity $ 2,364,948 $ 1,940,608