Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) -Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has commenced a Phase IIA, 2,200m (7 holes) diamond drill program at the Company's 100%-owned flagship Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine.

"The Company is excited to have the drill rods spinning at Miller Gold again", states Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Northstar. "More Core Diamond Drilling Ltd. mobilized a B-20 unitized track drill, tracked rod carrier and crew to site in record time and are currently drilling Hole MG21-55, 40m along strike to the SE from 2020 drill hole MG20-47 that returned 1.2 g/t Au over 107.3M from surface on the west flank of the Allied Syenite. This is just one of many promising exploration targets that will be drilled in the coming weeks."

Click here to view a Proactive Canada interview with Steve Darling and Northstar CEO Brian Fowler detailing the Phase IIA Miller Gold Property diamond drill program.

Phase IIA Drill Program

Northstar's Phase IIA drill program will focus on three gold-telluride target types, including:

Confirmatory drilling / step outs from 2020 near-surface high-grade gold No. 1 Vein results (18.0 g/t Au / 3.9 m; incl. 100.0 g/t Au / 0.6m in Drill Hole MG20-34 and 15.5 g/t Au / 2.0m in Drill Hole MG20-46) within the historic Miller Independence Mine area,



Strike extension drilling to enlarge the near-surface 2020 Allied Gold Zone discovery (1.2 g/t Au over 107.3m in Drill Hole MG20-47 and 1.4 g/t Au over 118.5m in Drill Hole MG20-49),



Newly defined 3D gravity and magnetic inversion GoldSpot "gold in syenite" AI machine learning anomalies. (Click here to view Northstar News Release dated December 23, 2020)

Qualified Persons

Brian P. Fowler., P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About the Miller Gold Property

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar drilled 5,023 metres in 28 holes at Miller in 2020, targeting near-surface high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold-telluride mineralization at Miller. Four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) (86.6 g/t Au / 0.5 metres and 18.0 g/t Au / 3.9 m; incl. 100.0 g/t Au / 0.6m) and the bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone (19.4 g/t Au Over 4.4M within 1.4 G/T Au over 118.5M & 4.7 g/t Au over 8.0M within 1.2 g/t Au over 107.3M) were expanded / discovered and 3D modeled.

Northstar also commissioned a $350,000 property-wide 3D IP, gravity and magnetic geophysics program on the Miller Gold Property in 2020 to further define gold mineralization controls at depth. GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. was engaged to process all geophysical data and developed 8 new syenite exploration targets by 3D modeling and analysis utilizing leading edge, proprietary AI and machine learning technology. Northstar has commenced a 2,200 metre, 2021 Phase IIA drill program at the Miller Gold Property to test a number of GoldSpot's gold-in-syenite targets, expand the recently discovered Allied Syenite Gold Zone and confirm and expand historic Miller Independence Mine No. 1 Vein drill intercepts on the Miller Gold Property.

About Northstar Gold Corp

Prior to going public on the CSE on January 2, 2020 by way of a $3 million Initial Public Offering, Northstar operated for the previous 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario (>24.5 million ounces gold produced from 7 mines since 1915). Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, corporate development, finance and investment banking on a global basis.

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar spent $2 million in exploration at Miller in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone. Northstar recently completed an over-subscribed $2.7 million financing and commenced a 2,200 metre Phase IIA follow up diamond drill program at Miller on March 11th, 2021.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,500 hectare Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension on the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to the NI 43-101 Technical Report stage to maximize geological understanding, increase investor awareness and optimize monetization opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Northstar Goldcorp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Northstar Gold Corp to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77108