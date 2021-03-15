Carrollton, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Allied Energy Corp. (OTC Pink: AGYP), an energy company focused on acquiring and reworking provable oil and gas reserves in the most prolific hydrocarbon areas of the United States, is pleased to announce the hiring of esteemed Oil Operations Manager and Consultant Curtis William Boyles. Mr. Boyles is highly regarded within the oil sector as an Oil and Gas Operations Manager and Consultant with more than 30 years of experience coordinating, leading, and supporting high-value oil and gas exploration, evaluation, and extraction initiatives.

Allied Energy CEO George Monteith stated: "Hiring a prominent Oil Operations Manager demonstrates our commitment to investors to build the Company smartly and rapidly. Mr. Boyles has a sterling reputation within the oil industry as colleagues know his long list of industry successes. This past week, I have observed that oil stocks have received much favorable attention and I'm thankful that Allied is in a hot industry sector. But one must ask are those oil companies that are boasting massive numbers actually producing oil or are they just collecting leases and speculating about possible reserves still in the ground? Allied is in the business of actual oil production and making every stride necessary to cost-effectively bring significant oil reserves from the ground to our storage tanks to real buyers. Curtis is an integral part of that business and the Company is thrilled that he is now part of our team."

Mr. Boyles' immediate responsibilities will be to secure all necessary operations, drilling, and water well injection permits at key Company project locations. Mr. Boyles will also keenly evaluate all potential acquisitions and joint-venture endeavors, beginning with the two wells in northern Texas announced in the Company's press release on March 4. Mr. Boyles will act as Project Manager securing the appropriate service personal for the various stages of the drilling program and oversee the use of cutting-edge 21st century technology in order to maximize oil production at every site.

In addition to these things, Allied will lean on Mr. Boyles to manage the planning and completion of property evaluation projects to determine investment potential, develop and communicate exploratory findings, manage property purchases, and oversee the implementation of oil and gas infrastructures and operations.

The Company is pleased to include some of Mr. Boyles' highlights within the oil industry over the years:

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Directed operations of an oil and gas consulting business that made major field discoveries of oil and gas in Refugio and Frio Counties of Texas, which resulted in the negotiation of a major sale of properties owned by Exxon and Union Pacific Resources; initiative grew the company to a million-dollar company within two years.

Led the operation of multiple oil and gas wells in many districts throughout Texas, leveraging longstanding experience in the field to establish great working relationships with federal, state, and local regulatory agencies.

Co-authored a proposal for the Department of Energy (DoE) to promote the establishment of the first coal gasification and CO2 sequestration and electrical generation facility in the United States; delivered the presentation to the DoE, who selected the site for the project development.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

PACE OIL AND GAS COMPANY | MATTCO RESOURCES INC. - President (1989 - Present)

Established and operated two successful oil and gas well consulting businesses; led the evaluation of more than 50 properties and managed high-value oil and gas initiatives for clients, managing all aspects of oil and gas operations.

Deliver comprehensive services in oil and gas well consultations, working with clients to evaluate oil and gas projects and acquisitions; determine the feasibility and profitability of initiatives.

Direct the work of industry contractors throughout projects that include well reworks and well drilling.

Cultivate strong business relationships and alliances that advance highly profitable business opportunities throughout the oil and gas industry.

Perform title research to ensure the legal statuses of properties, advise clients of property value, potential returns on investment, negotiate oil and gas leases, and acquire oil and gas properties for clients.

Author and communicate technical reports to convey valuation results of property analyses, delivering crucial technical and logistical information to decision-makers while analyzing investments in oil and gas operations.

Develop all required regulatory reporting, create project proposals, and prepare Authority for Expenditures (AFEs) to justify project development.

In addition to oil consulting, Mr. Boyles formerly served as a Project Coordinator for Lockheed Missiles and Space Company in Austin, TX.

About AGYP: Allied Energy Corp. is an energy development and production company acquiring oil & gas reserves in some of the most prolific hydrocarbon bearing regions of the United States. The Company specializes in the business of reworking & re-completing 'existing' oil & gas wells located in the thousands of mature oil & gas producing fields across the United States. The Company applies its knowledge, experience, and effective well-remediation technologies to achieve higher production volumes, longer well life, and more efficient recovery of the proven and available oil and gas reserves in the fields/projects in which it has acquired an ownership interest. The Company will utilize updated technologies such as hydraulic fracturing ("fracking"), drilling of lateral ("horizontal") legs in productive zones, and utilizing new cased hole electric logging to locate bypassed pays, all to enhance daily rates and oil & gas recoveries. By acquiring interests in a growing number of selected projects in various regions, Allied Energy Corp. is diversifying its exposure and effectively minimizing risk as it pursues corporate growth, top line & bottom-line revenues to the benefit of all stakeholders. There are proven, recoverable reserves contained in the many aging oil & gas fields that have been bypassed by companies moving away from these fields in search of deeper, more plentiful, but more costly reserves. The Company plans to concentrate on bypassed oil and gas as there is less competition and as mentioned above, the costs are considerably less. Additionally, the company will acquire interests in marginal wells that can be acquired at minimal cost, of which there are 420,000 wells in the U.S. Quoting Barry Russell, President of the Independent Petroleum Association of America ("IPAA") - "With approximately 20 percent of American oil production and 10 percent of American natural gas production coming from marginal wells, they are America's true strategic petroleum reserve."

