Company Cancelled 54M Common Shares and Focuses on Blockchain Applications

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Wanderport Corporation (OTC Pink: WDRP), a premier producer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products with a focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle, is pleased to provide updates on Crypto 9 Coffee, ERC-20 utility token and share cancellation.



Crypto 9 ERC-20 Token

As an on-going effort to clean up its balance sheet, the Company had successfully negotiated and cancelled 54M shares of its common stock. The Company is in negotiation to cancel up to an additional 10M shares before the end of the month.

The Company has encountered a slight delay with its Crypto 9 Coffee launch and is now targeting a timeframe of sometime next week. The line will consist of three flavors - Plain, Clarity and Healing. All flavors will have a blend of Colombian and Kona beans as the base. The Clarity flavor will have a blend of Lion's Mane extract for improved focus, mood and memory. The Healing flavor will have a blend of Turmeric and Curcumin extract for improved immunity and health.

The coffees will be available for purchase via the new online store at Crypto9Coffee.com as well as on Amazon and selected retail stores. Customers for online purchases will earn reward points which can later be redeemed for Crypto 9 ERC-20 tokens.

Crypto 9 tokens are currently in distribution phase. Aside from purchases, the tokens can be earned from participating in contests, drawings and other community activities. Earning events will be announced via Facebook (wanderportcorporation) and Twitter (@wanderportcorp).

To promote physical health, the Company plans to host events on platforms such as Strava or Zwift whereby participants can earn Crypto 9 tokens.

The Company plans to launch a portal geared toward mental health solutions later this year. Participants on the platform may earn Crypto 9 tokens through various programs. Others outside the platform may also earn the tokens by participating in various mental health related community activities.

The Company is evaluating a few exchanges and plans to list the tokens (CRTN) on a minimum of one exchange sometime in Q3.

Aside from its consumer products, the Company will place more focus on potential application of blockchain and cryptocurrencies for consumer and commercial uses. More information regarding these initiatives will be forthcoming.

The Company received reports from some shareholders last Friday that ETrade and TDAmeritrade had placed a restriction on online buying of WDRP. The Company has not had a chance to investigate the matter thoroughly. However, based on the trading activities last Friday, management suspected that the surge of buying momentum late in the session may have raised a flag at these brokers thus causing a restriction. This may have caused the subsequent pull back of the stock. Investors can still purchase WDRP by placing their orders via phone. Other major online brokers are not affected as normal online purchases are still allowed.

There are no negative material changes in Wanderport's business. The Company is not aware of any compliance or regulatory issue. The Company will look into and resolve this matter as soon as possible.

