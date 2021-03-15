Trovata Adds Scott Harrington as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Harrington joins Trovata after closing its $20 million Series A equity round

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Trovata, a leader in automating cash workflows through wholesale, multi-bank API data aggregation, announced today the appointment of Scott Harrington as Chief Financial Officer.

Scott joins Trovata with more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience in both public and private companies. For the past five years, Scott held finance leadership roles at two of the fastest-growing startup unicorns in tech - Qumulo, an enterprise hybrid-cloud storage provider, and Highspot, a sales enablement platform, both based in the Seattle area. Leading the finance and accounting functions at Qumulo, Scott was instrumental in helping the company scale through hypergrowth and raise over $280 million in equity beyond its Series B round. Scott most recently was Controller of Highspot, which closed a $200 million Series E funding round last month.

"I am excited to join Trovata at a great time in its lifecycle as a fast-growing enterprise startup. As a fintech, its platform is exactly what nearly every finance and treasury professional needs for managing cash," said Scott. "I can certainly identify with Trovata's customers, having managed cash forecasting myself in Excel for many years. Automating cash reporting, analysis, and forecasting in working closely with banks is truly transformational, and I'm inspired to be a part of the journey."

"Scott's depth of knowledge and background as a financial builder-operator is exactly what we need at our stage given our rapid growth," said Brett Turner, Founder and CEO at Trovata. "I'm thrilled to have Scott join Trovata as a key member of our senior leadership team to help us grow and scale the business."

Prior to his experience scaling startups, Scott spent over 15 years with Microsoft, Paramount Pictures, Coinstar, and Moss Adams as a CPA. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Western Washington University, where he continues to support the accounting department and serves on the WWU Foundation Board and finance committee.

This announcement adds to an exciting first quarter for Trovata after announcing in January the closing of its $20 million Series A funding round led by a syndicate of major financial institutions and the launch in February of its Enterprise Treasury Cloud?, a multi-bank data lake as a managed services platform for enterprise IT to better support corporate accounting, finance and treasury teams globally.

About Trovata

Trovata makes it easy for businesses to automate cash reporting, forecasting, and analysis. By bridging the gap between banks and accounting systems, Trovata is helping companies gain powerful insights into their cash flows that drive better and quicker business decisions. Today, Trovata is helping companies transform finance and treasury operations using open banking and machine learning. With direct APIs with most major banks, new clients can get set up in just a few hours. Trovata is based in San Diego, CA. To learn more, visit www.trovata.io.

