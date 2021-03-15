Zalemark Holding Co. Inc.: Zalemark Holding Company Inc. Signed Licensing Agreement with Lupos (Canada) Biotechnology Inc.

TORNONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Zalemark Holding Company Inc.(OTC PINK:ZMRK) signed Licensing Agreement with Lupos (Canada) Biotechnology Inc. to develop Cannabis topical products. This agreement will bring Zalemark in a position to market the cannabis products under their own registered "Aeroponleaf" trademark.

"We are excited to work with Lupos!" said Xia Wu, CEO of Zalemark. "Teaming up with Lupos to engage the cannabis topical products is an exciting development for our company".

"As a leading manufacturer of topicals products for the legal Canadian cannabis market, Lupos is thrilled to work with Zalemark to bring unique and innovative cannabis-based topicals to the Canadian market" said Dr. Nan Li, Founder and Chair of Lupos.

This agreement reflects Zalemark's desire to collaborate with companies that share the same visions of future of cannabis products. It also underscores Zalemark's commitment to its shareholders about cannabis products development.

Zalemark will be working closely to implement the plan. As the plan unfolds, the management team will deliver more information.

