Nasdaq Riga: Listing of additional AS "Storent Investments" bonds on Baltic Bond List

According to the application received from AS "Storent Investments" and the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on March 15, 2021, additional 14 242 AS "Storent Investments" bonds with total nominal value EUR 1 424 200 are going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed EUR 3 446 300 EUR bonds (ISIN LV0000802411) starting as of March 16, 2021: Issuer's full name AS "Storent Investments" Issuer's short name STOR Securities ISIN code LV0000802411 Securities maturity date 19.10.2023 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of listed securities 48 705 Orderbook short name STOR080023A Coupon rate 8 % Coupon payment dates 4 times per year April 19 July 19 October 19 January 19 These bonds are issued in addition to EUR 3 446 300 8% Notes maturing on October 19, 2023 (ISIN code: LV0000802411) issued on March 19, 2020 in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions set forth in the Prospectus of the Issuance of Notes of AS "Storent Investments" dated June 18, 2020, and which were listed on the Baltic bond list as of June 30, 2020. According to the Prospectus, the issuer has the right to issue additional bonds for the total nominal amount of 11 553 700 EUR until October 19, 2023, reaching the total bond issue of 15 000 000 EUR. Bonds issued and listed on the Baltic Bond list as of March 15, 2021 amount 3 446 300 EUR. AS "Storent Investments" Bond Offer Prospectus and Terms here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.