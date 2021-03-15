Anzeige
Montag, 15.03.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung am Montag: Finales Go für BevCanna!
GlobeNewswire
15.03.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Riga: Listing of additional AS "Storent Investments" bonds on Baltic Bond List

According to the application received from AS "Storent Investments" and the
decision made by Nasdaq Riga on March 15, 2021, additional 14 242 AS "Storent
Investments"  bonds with total nominal value EUR 1 424 200 are going to be
listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed EUR 3 446 300 EUR bonds
(ISIN LV0000802411) starting as of March 16, 2021: 

Issuer's full name             AS "Storent Investments"
Issuer's short name            STOR                    
Securities ISIN code           LV0000802411            
Securities maturity date       19.10.2023              
Nominal value of one security  100 EUR                 
Number of listed securities    48 705                  
Orderbook short name           STOR080023A             
Coupon rate                    8 %                     
Coupon payment dates           4 times per year        
                               April 19                
                               July 19                 
                               October 19              
                               January 19              

These bonds are issued in addition to EUR 3 446 300 8% Notes maturing on
October 19, 2023 (ISIN code: LV0000802411) issued on March 19, 2020 in
accordance with the General Terms and Conditions set forth in the Prospectus of
the Issuance of Notes of AS "Storent Investments" dated June 18, 2020, and
which were listed on the Baltic bond list as of June 30, 2020. 

According to the Prospectus, the issuer has the right to issue additional bonds
for the total nominal amount of 11 553 700 EUR until October 19, 2023, reaching
the total bond issue  of 15 000 000 EUR. Bonds issued and listed on the Baltic
Bond list as of March 15, 2021 amount 3 446 300 EUR. 

AS "Storent Investments" Bond Offer Prospectus and Terms here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
