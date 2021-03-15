Anzeige
Montag, 15.03.2021
WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 
15.03.21
15:35 Uhr
30,370 Euro
PR Newswire
15.03.2021 | 14:46
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Directed share issue related to reward payment of Valmet's long-term share-based incentive plan

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on March 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Board of Directors decided on December 17, 2020 on a directed share issue related to the reward payment of Valmet's long-term share-based incentive plan for the discretionary period 2020.

In the share issue on March 15, 2021, a total of 82 375 Valmet's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the participants of the plan, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More information about the long-term share-based incentive plan is available in a stock exchange release published on December 19, 2019.

The directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on June 16, 2020.

After the share issue, Valmet Oyj holds a total of 391 268 treasury shares.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/directed-share-issue-related-to-reward-payment-of-valmet-s-long-term-share-based-incentive-plan,c3306553

© 2021 PR Newswire
