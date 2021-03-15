JZZ Technologies, Inc. plans to roll out free and low-cost services aimed at protecting adults 55+ ranging from free courses, computer and cell phone protection to background checks

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Media and marketing company JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has partnered with National Cyber Security Ventures, Corp. (NSCV) to offer protection for adults age 55+ against the wide range of cybercrimes that target this large and vulnerable group.

According to data from Bloomberg, criminals steal $37 billion dollars a year from America's population age 55 and over. This group is targeted by cyber criminals and scammers because they are generally slower to adopt online methods for banking and shopping and are therefore less in-tune with the associated risks. Seniors are also targeted because many of them have savings, and because older adults tend to be more trusting than younger people.

JZZ technologies is partnering with NSCV to provide valuable services which include courses, protection from hackers, ransomware, ID theft, and phone scams, and more. NSCV will begin the roll out of new products and services through ActiveLifestyle Media channels as early as this week. Most of the products and services will range from no cost to $59.99 for certain premium products.

"ActiveLifeStyleMedia's audience is one of the most targeted groups for cybercrime, states Greg Evans, President of National Cyber Security Ventures. "We realize that 8 out of 10 scam victims are over the age of 65. By partnering with JZZ Technologies, we can offer services tailored to the specific needs of this massive group. Our goal is to provide a wide range of services that help protect individuals from this serious and growing public concern."

NSCV offers news websites and apps ranging from cyber news, parental security, protection from dating scams and more.

About National Cyber Security Ventures, Corp.

National Cyber Security Ventures (NCSV- nscvetures.com) is the holding company of cybersecurity companies, services, products and news outlets. These products and services are geared toward Individual consumers, small businesses, governments and the legal community. NCSV's two flagship services are NationalCyberSecurityTrainingAcademy.com and NationalCyberSecurity.com.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc., through its brand Active Lifestyle Media (activelifestylemedia.com), publishes online, video and print content targeting over 20 million individuals the high value 55+ marketplace. This demographic group accounts for more than 75% of the wealth in America and is one of the most sought-after segments for marketing. The 55+ age group is also one of the fastest growing segments of online users. In addition to consumers, Active Lifestyle Media targets U.S. based physicians with current medical content through its medical newsletter and online content/podcasts.

DISCLAMER

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

