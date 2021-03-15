mic's reverse takeover target, Pyramid Computer, reported 5% revenue growth in FY20 despite the coronavirus pandemic, though with lower EBIT. The outlook for FY21 is for modest growth in revenues and EBIT due to the current economic conditions. Beyond FY21, we expect a return to double-digit growth, thereby benefiting from the positive market conditions for point-of-sale systems (POS). mic is making good progress with the acquisition of Pyramid with only one more hurdle, namely an equity issue of €10.9m, which mic expects to be finalised in May.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...