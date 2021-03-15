CoSoSys, a leading Data Loss Prevention (DLP) vendor, launched today the latest update of its top-rated product, Endpoint Protector 5.3.0.0. The product update brings enterprise-grade security features and important enhancements of existing functions that help to protect data and prevent breaches more efficiently.

"With Endpoint Protector 5.3.0.0, our focus continues to stay on enterprise requirements for data protection. The newest update incorporates advanced features and functionalities that ensure security, flexibility, and compliance for larger companies, especially in the context of working from home" mentioned Roman Foeckl, CoSoSys CEO and Founder.

Endpoint Protector 5.3.0.0 introduces the Smart Group feature, which automatically assigns Computers or Users to specific Groups based on their naming convention. With this feature, it becomes easier and quicker to deploy the solution, lowering the Time To Value by saving time for I.T. departments and providing extra flexibility when needing to onboard users automatically.

Continuing CoSoSys' market-leading offering for multi-OS enterprises, this version includes improved support for Apple devices with ARM-based M1 processors, as well as for macOS Big Sur and for AWS EC2. It also comes with enhancements for Windows and Linux users, enabling businesses to solve data security challenges regardless of the operating systems they use.

Highlighted improvements for Endpoint Protector's modules:

The Device Control module that monitors USB and peripheral ports comes with better support for Bluetooth devices, including improved identification for Bluetooth headset devices and control of Bluetooth file transfers for not paired devices on Windows.

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) functionality in the Content Aware Protection module has been improved, enabling better interoperability between Endpoint Protector and Secure Web Gateways. Logs and reports have been enhanced, now providing additional information.

The eDiscovery module that scans data at rest comes with seven newly covered PIIs and three newly supported file types, helping to ensure the security of sensitive data and supporting compliance efforts.

User experience improvements have also been included in the latest update, such as the option to switch between standard OS notifications or pop-up notifications for the Endpoint Protector Client.

Endpoint Protector DLP combines high-grade security with simplicity and reliability, protecting data regardless of the operating system. Endpoint Protector 5.3.0.0 aims to ensure that customers can stay ahead of threats and provide advanced protection for enterprises.

About CoSoSys

CoSoSys' mission is to enable businesses around the world to take full advantage of the performance benefits of mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security. Endpoint Protector was recognized in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention and is available directly to North American customers. CoSoSys has offices in Romania, Germany, and the USA.

