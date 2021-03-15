Roof-mounted solar, and even storage systems, provide cheaper power than mains electricity or diesel generation, prompting companies such as Total to install modules at forecourts across the continent.The Africa Solar Outlook report published by regional trade body the African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) last month shone a light on the developing trend of petrol stations embracing photovoltaics. Some 734 petrol stations in 29 African nations have at least partially shifted from conventional grid electricity to solar, according to AFSIA, with French energy company Total at the forefront ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...