Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Establishes Strategic Manufacturing Supply Agreement with Industry-Leader, SpectronRx, to Accelerate Build-Out of Ra-224/Pb-212 Generator (VMT-a-GEN) Production Facilities

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced it has selected SpectronRx as its partner to assist in the build-out and scaling of it its Ra-224/Pb-212 generator (VMT-??-GEN) production facilities. SpectronRx is a leading contract manufacturer who specializes in isotopes, molecular radiotherapy and theranostics.

VMT-??-GEN is an elegantly designed isotope generator that provides therapeutic doses of Ra-224/Pb-212 for the Company's therapeutic and diagnostic ("Theranostic") programs for the treatment of cancers, including metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors.

"The ability to control the supply of Ra-224/Pb-212 and the production of VMT-??-GEN has been a key initiative for the Company, and we are extremely excited to partner with SpectronRx. Their deep experience in radionuclide production and radiopharmaceuticals will be tremendously valuable as we work together to strategically build-out and scale our production facilities," commented Michael Schultz, PhD, Chief Science Officer of Viewpoint. "Not only are we significantly reducing manufacturing risk, but this also enables Viewpoint to rapidly advance our two lead theranostic programs into the clinic. Importantly the build-out of our own facilities will begin to lay the foundation for the successful execution of our commercial manufacturing strategy."

"We are honored to be sharing our expertise in radiopharmaceuticals with the team at Viewpoint, especially as we collaborate on the build-out of their production facilities," stated Anwer Rizvi, President of SpectronRx. "We believe that the combined passion and experience of both of our organizations will result in the rapid scaling of Viewpoint's theranostic programs. This is an exciting time, as we work to address the unmet need for key radioisotopes while boosting the supply chain for theranostics."

Radionuclide generators such as VMT-??-GEN are used commonly in radiopharmacies and nuclear medicine facilities across the world. The devices share a common characteristic of enabling the production of a purified chemical form of the radionuclide needed that can be easily combined with ligands that seek out cancerous tumors. Because the shelf life of VMT-??-GEN is based on a longer-lived radionuclide (Ra-224), a single shipment of VMT-??-GEN can be used to produce radiopharmaceutical doses daily, for up to a week or more. The device can then be returned to the manufacturer in approved packaging to eliminate radioactive waste from the medical center or radiopharmacy.

About SpectronRx

SpectronRx is a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) based in Indianapolis, Indiana focused on diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for the pharmaceutical industry (clinical and commercial pharmaceutical supply, with special focus on radiopharmaceuticals), as well as nucleic acid testing of coronavirus. More information can be found at spectronRx.com, or by connecting with SpectronRx on LinkedIn.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's leading alpha-particle radiotherapies are designed to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells utilizing specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary diagnostics that utilize the same targeting peptide which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enabling the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

