Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun performing numerous upgrades to its Marion, NC facility, a 55,000 square foot bottling and beverage plant located within the boundaries of the Pisgah National Forest. The property address of the bottling plant is: 13195 U.S. Highway 221 N. Marion, North Carolina, 28752. As noted in the Company's February 17, 2021 supplemental filing, Greene Concepts has paid off all mortgage liens and obligations for the building, equipment and property with the long-term focus of expanding operations within the plant.





The following upgrade processes have begun and are being made to the Marion, NC bottling and beverage plant:

Adding a new roof to the building

Adding solar panels for efficient energy use and cost savings

Replacing the North Cove Springs roadway sign with a new Greene Concepts sign

Re-paving of the roadway, driveway and parking lot

Adding a new ceiling to the cargo doors

Adding an additional high-speed bottling line to increase production





Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We are upgrading our bottling plant to maximize the quality and efficiency of our bottling facility. These modifications reduce our future maintenance cost, lessen possible downtime, and minimize operational risk. As we announce new deals and partnerships, we want to be ahead of the curve and prepare the plant for increased production which is why we are adding an additional high-speed bottling line."

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

