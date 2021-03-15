Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sokhie Puar to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Puar, with over 30 years in the public markets, has worked in various capacities in both public and private companies in a variety of sectors, including mining, oil and gas, technology, education and clean energy. Most recently, Mr. Puar held the positions of CEO, Chairman and Director of Candelaria Mining Corp. from February 2012 to September 2017. During his tenure, Candelaria Mining Corp. raised in excess of $28 million and acquired several mining projects in Mexico. Mr. Puar is currently the Lead Director of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., a company which he helped go public. Since going public in June of 2019, Else Nutrition has raised over $41 million. Mr. Puar also sits on the board of Adcore Inc., a technology company in the digital advertising space.

Mr. Puar holds a diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology and a diploma in Business Administration from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Puar sits and has sat on the board of many public and private companies including the board of Governors of Southpointe Academy, an independent school located in Tsawwassen, B.C., where he Chaired the Governance Committee, and currently sits on multiple committees including Vice Chair of the Executive Committee.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Puar join Board," noted Dr. Jon Gluckman, President & CEO of Sixth Wave. "Sokhie brings a depth of business experience that will be invaluable as we progress the various opportunities currently under development."

The Company further reports that it has granted a total of 500,000 options to directors of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.46 per share and will expire on March 15, 2026. One third of the options will vest after six months, with an additional third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The Company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our web site at: www.sixthwave.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jonathan Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77286