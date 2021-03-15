Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") would like to congratulate Glow LifeTech Corp ("Glow") for its recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Glow commenced trading on the CSE today under the ticker symbol "GLOW".

Relay is a founding shareholder of Glow and recently added to its position by participating in Glow's RTO financing on February 9, 2021, which was oversubscribed at over $5.1 million raised. Glow has benefitted from Relay's infrastructure, technical expertise and business leadership for the research, vetting and product validation of Glow's innovative technology.

Based in Toronto, Glow is a biotechnology company focused on powering the next generation of natural health products with highly effective, science backed natural ingredients. Glow produces nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness using its groundbreaking, plant-based MyCellTM Technology delivery system.

"Relay is very proud to see Glow achieve this important milestone and become their own public company," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. "Glow has been relentless in their mission to bring scientifically-validated products to market, and we believe they are well-positioned to disrupt the marketplace with products like their recently announced ArtemiCTM which showed promising clinical trial results with COVID-19 patients."

Glow recently announced it secured exclusive North American and Caribbean sales and distribution rights to ArtemiC, a natural health product based on Glow's MyCell Technology which recently reported successful results from a COVID-19 Phase II clinical trial (see Relay's release dated Jan 14, 2021).

About Glow LifeTech

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCellTM Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates, unlocking the full healing potential of natural active compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology developer and innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

