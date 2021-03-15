XINFIN FINTECH PTE. LTD: XinFin Hybrid Blockchain Network Taps Vinter to Launch Regulated XDC Index

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / XinFin FinTech, an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company, is now set to launch its regulated XDC index following a strategic collaboration with the regulated index provider Vinter.

The Vinter XinFin XDC/USD Index is a key component to launch exchange-traded products containing the XDC token - the native utility token and fuel of The XDC Network.

Atul Khekade, founder of XinFin explains: "The XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain network empowered by the XDC digital asset for settlement purposes. XinFin focuses on regulated industries such as payments, trade finance, and capital markets. By partnering with Vinter, we bring our institutional partners a regulated index to develop their investment products on."

Jacob Lindberg, founder and CEO of Vinter adds: "Building a regulated XDC index is an important first step for XinFin to institutionalize its offering and to build financial products based on XDC. The index is designed to be tradeable and reliable."

Positioning XDC for Institutional Investors

The Vinter XinFin XDC/USD Index is a single crypto asset index that has been developed to provide a rules-based and transparent way to track the price of XDC in US dollars (USD). Both the administration and calculation are compliant with standards required by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the EU Benchmarks Regulation (EBR) - ensuring competent record-keeping and data integrity.

The XDC index methodology combines the best of traditional calculation methodologies, while making appropriate adjustments for factors such as liquidity, exchange stability and regulatory requirements.

With the crypto market still in its infancy, there remains a challenge to establish accurate indexing methods - however, Vinter has successfully overcome these challenges through its reliable and accurate indexing solution, making the Vinter XinFin XDC/USD Index an attractive proposition for investment funds, custodians, and investors looking to gain exposure to an asset that has appreciated by more than 2500% in the last year alone.

The index is set to be launched on the first of March 2021, following approval by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Subsequently, the index will be available to trade on a regulated exchange platform.

About XinFin Network

The XDC Network - created by eXchange inFinite (XinFin) - is a delegated proof of stake consensus network (XDPoS), enabling hybrid relay bridges, instant block finality, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards, making XinFin's Hybrid Architecture developer-friendly. XinFin Digital Contract (XDC) is the digital asset that powers the The XDC hybrid blockchain network. The XDC token acts as a settlement mechanism for decentralized applications (dApps) built on The XDC Network.

Website: https://xinfin.org/

About Vinter

Vinter was founded in Stockholm in 2019 with the mission to further the global adoption of blockchain technology. For this, Vinter developed the first-ever crypto indexes in the Nordics approved by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Vinter introduces crypto assets to the traditional financial industry, and reliable pricing and trust to the blockchain community. The products bridge the professional investment industry with the blockchain community. Vinter is a multinational team of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience in cryptocurrency research and trading, data engineering, corporate law, investment banking, and structured products.

Website: https://www.vintercapital.com/

