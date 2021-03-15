Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Edison Cobalt Corp (TSXV: EDDY) ("EDDY" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Luisa Moreno to its Board of Directors.

Having been granted her PhD in Materials Science and Mechanics from Imperial College London, she has gone on to a distinguished career in the resource world. Dr. Moreno has almost two decades experience in Finance, Business Development and Technical Research, with a focus on Technology, and Mining and Metals industries. Currently, she is the Managing Director of Tahuti Global Inc., a consulting firm and a member of the Board of Directors of Manganese X Energy Corp and Graphano Energy Limited (GEL listing pending). She works closely with Canadian and foreign governments on strategies and policies to attract local and foreign investments to the mining sector and supply chains. Dr. Moreno is a recognized minerals specialist and a common guest speaker on television and at international conferences. She is often quoted in national and international newspapers and news.

Nathan Rotstein, CEO of EDDY commented, "Luisa has shown by her successes and her easy manner in all situations that she is a knowledgeable, experienced and valued team player. On behalf of the Board and management, we all look forward to working with her in creating additional new value in EDDY. Her expertise in metallurgy and processes will be invaluable as we review new opportunities and position ourselves as an energy metals company."

Finally, the Company annouces Mr. Neil Pettigrew has resigned as an Director of the Company. Edison thanks Mr. Pettigrew for all of his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavours.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. Edison Cobalt Corp.'s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

