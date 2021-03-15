Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung am Montag: Finales Go für BevCanna!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Frankfurt
15.03.21
16:01 Uhr
1,390 Euro
-0,170
-10,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,32017:02
1,2601,32017:03
Dow Jones News
15.03.2021 | 16:28
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Update on UAE

DJ Petrofac Limited: Update on UAE 

Petrofac Limited 
Petrofac Limited: Update on UAE 
15-March-2021 / 14:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
 
15 March 2021 
 
UPDATE ON UAE 
 
Petrofac Ltd announces it has today been notified by ADNOC Group that it has been suspended from competing for new 
awards until further notice.  This follows the SFO's announcement of additional pleas in January by a former Petrofac 
employee under the Bribery Act 2010 in relation to historic contract awards in the UAE in 2013 and 2014. 
 
Petrofac will continue to execute two EPC projects for ADNOC currently under construction. ADNOC has stated that it 
recognises the long-standing nature of its relationship with Petrofac and has confirmed that its decision will be 
reviewed on a periodic basis. 
 
Petrofac is committed to operating at the highest standards of ethical business practice. No charges have been brought 
against any Petrofac Group company or any current officer or employee. 
 
ENDS 
 
This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which 
came into effect on 3 July 2016. 
 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900 
 
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations 
jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com 
 
Aaron Clark, Investor Relations & Communications Manager 
aaron.clark@petrofac.com 
 
Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications 
alison.flynn@petrofac.com 
 
Tulchan Communications Group 
+44 (0) 20 7353 4200 
petrofac@tulchangroup.com 
 
Martin Robinson 
 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe; ethical; 
innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 11,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175689 15-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

PETROFAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.