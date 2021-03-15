Trichome Financial Corp. Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Trichome Financial Corp. (the "Company" or "Trichome Financial") (CSE:TFC)(OTC PINK:TRICF) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), Trichome Financial shareholders voted in favour of the proposed transaction pursuant to which IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC") agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Trichome Financial by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement was approved by 100% of the votes cast by all of the Trichome Financial shareholders eligible to vote at the meeting.

Completion of the Arrangement remains conditional on approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Commercial List and certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. Subject to obtaining such court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of all other closing conditions, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed on or about March 18, 2021. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the shares of Trichome Financial will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Shareholders of Trichome Financial will receive 0.24525 shares of IMC, which trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker "IMCC".

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC is an MCO in the medical cannabis sector headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel and Germany. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry.

In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm GmbH, a German-based subsidiary and EU-GMP certified medical cannabis distributor. IMC's European presence is augmented by strategic alliances with various pan-European EU-GMP cultivators and distributors to capitalize on the increased demand for medical cannabis products in Europe and bring the IMC brand and its product portfolio to European patients.

About Trichome Financial Corp.

Trichome Financial is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible and creative capital solutions to the global legal cannabis market. Trichome was created to address the lack of credit availability in the large, growing and increasingly complex cannabis market. Trichome Financial's experienced founders and management team have a unique edge to capitalize on proprietary deal flow and industry insight in order to drive the best risk-adjusted returns on shareholder's capital. With the recent acquisition of the assets of James E. Wagner Cultivation Corp., Trichome Financial is focused on acquiring related assets to compliment JWC and leverage the knowledge, expertise and insights of its employees, management and founders.

For further information about Trichome please visit us at www.trichomefinancial.com or @trichomefinance on Twitter and refer to the joint information circular of Trichome and 22 Capital dated May 29, 2019 which is available on the Trichome's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

READER ADVISORY

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts," "estimates," "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the timing, approval of, and successful closing of the Arrangement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Trichome Financial assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to United States Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

