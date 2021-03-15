ECC Ventures 2 Corp. Qualifying Transaction Target Infield Minerals Commences RC Drilling in Nevada

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / ECC Ventures 2 Corp. ("ECC2" or the "Company") (TSXV:ETWO.P) is pleased to announce that its Qualifying Transaction ("QT") target, Infield Minerals Corp. ("Infield"), commences its inaugural drilling campaign at the Mercury One gold-silver property (the "Property") in Nevada.

Highlights

2021 drilling campaign commences with a 2,000 metre drilling program focused on the South zone of the Property (4,000 metres total planned at Mercury One in 2021)

Priority targets include coincident geophysical, geological and geochemical anomalies that have never been previously drill tested

Five drill holes varying from 250 to 450 metres in length are proposed for testing from four drill pad locations in the South zone of the Property

Additional high priority targets in the North zone of the Property are planned for testing during a subsequent 2,000 metre drilling program expected in Q2 to Q3 of 2021

2021 Drilling Campaign

The initial drilling program as outlined in the Company's February 10, 2021 news release consists of approximately 2,000 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the South zone of the Property. The program prioritizes targets with coincident geophysical anomalies (resistivity and chargeability), altered and brecciated rocks mapped on surface, and rock and soil samples with anomalous gold and silver values interpreted to be associated with silicified fault structures. A subsequent program for an additional 2,000 metres of RC drilling at the North zone of the Property is anticipated in Q2 to Q3 of this year once access to the North zone proposed drill sites is clear.

Construction of the southernmost access roads and drill pads in the South zone has been completed and the drilling contractor, Major Drilling, has mobilized its crew and equipment on site. Drilling has commenced on the first of five proposed holes that will vary from 250 to 450 metres in length and will test targets from four drill pad locations (figure 1). The samples to be collected from the drilling program will be promptly sent to American Assay Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada, for fire assays and multi-element geochemical analysis. American Assay Laboratories is an independent geochemical analytical testing laboratory which has been ISO-17025 accredited by IAS.

"This exciting program represents the first drilling on the Property since the late '80s and early '90s when previous operators explored for Carlin-style mineralization. Recent exploration results point toward a model for fault zone breccia-hosted mineralization, providing Infield with a compelling opportunity for high grade gold-silver discovery with structural targets that have never been previously drill tested. A special thank you to Infield's shareholders and supporters for enabling Infield to take this important step forward in advancing our projects," stated Infield's President and CEO, Evandra Nakano.



Figure 1: Mercury One Property - South zone planned drill hole locations

About Mercury One

The Mercury One property is a low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in the Schell Creek Range, White Pine County, Nevada. Gold and silver mineralization at the Property is associated with silicified breccia zones along and proximal to regional and local fault structures. On June 30, 2020, Infield entered into a property option agreement with Mercury Exploration Nevada Inc. to acquire 100% interest in the Mercury One Property over a three-year term.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Dufresne, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Infield Minerals Corp. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Trading of ECC2's common shares will remain suspended until completion of the QT.

For more information, please contact Scott Ackerman, the CEO, CFO and a director of the Company, at 778-331-8505 or email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 2 Corp.

Scott Ackerman

Director

Completion of the QT is subject to a number of conditions, including, among others, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the QT cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document to be prepared in connection with the QT, any information released or received with respect to the QT may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of ECC2 should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our and Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, the exploration plans for the Mercury One Property. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's and Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including risks that the QT does not proceed, or proceed on the expected terms, geopolitical risk, regulatory, Covid-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning the Acquisition or future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

