The board's explanation for an anticipated $900 million hit in 2020, following a profit a year earlier? 'The figures for 2019 were deceptive.'As explanations for an annual loss of RMB5.8 billion ($892 million) go, the one offered up by polysilicon maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings today is unlikely to placate shareholders. That eye-watering figure for 2020-based on unaudited figures-compares with a net profit of RMB110 million ($16.9 million) for 2019 but the comparison is deceptive, the GCL board explained, as the 2019 figures included a RMB4.4 billion uplift from the sale of a 31.5% stake in ...

