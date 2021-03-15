U.S. Oil & Gas plc - Notice of AGM

March 15, 2021

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc.

("US Oil" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc, ("USOIL" or the "Company"), the oil and gas exploration company with assets in Nevada, makes the following announcement:

The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on 8 April, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. at Alexandra House, the Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, D04 C7H2, Ireland.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Oil and Gas plc has put in place new arrangements to protect the wellbeing of its people and its shareholders. The proceedings will therefore be conducted via teleconference from the company's headquarters, Alexandra House, the Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, D04 C7H2. Full details are outlined below.

Notice of the AGM, a form of proxy and the Annual Report and Accounts (see also www.usoilandgas.us) for the period ended 31 July 2020 (the "Documents") were posted to shareholders on 15 March 2021, including information on how to use the electronic voting facility.

AGENDA

Ordinary Business

To receive and consider the financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2020 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon Re-election of Peter Paul Whelan as a Director To re appoint Smith & Williamson Chartered Accountants as Auditors

Special Business

4. Authorisation to allot equity securities otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights

Proxy voting

We strongly advise our shareholders to submit their proxy forms by post or electronically to ensure their vote counts at the AGM given that no personal attendance at the AGM is permissible under current government regulations.

Conference call details

Please find below the conference call details:

Republic of Ireland: +353 (1) 4897200

Conference ID: 195354#

Copies of the Documents will be available for inspection for one month from today's date, free of charge, from the Company's registered office at: Alexandra House, The Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Republic of Ireland.

For further information contact:

Brian McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer +353 (1) 631 9022

About U.S. Oil & Gas:

U.S. Oil & Gas plc is an oil and gas exploration company with a strategy to identify and acquire oil and gas assets in the early phase of the upstream life-cycle and mature them. The Company's

main asset is in Nye County, Nevada where it holds the entire share capital of US-based company, Major Oil International LLC ("Major Oil"). Major Oil has acquired rights to exploration and development acreage in Hot Creek Valley, Nye County, adjacent to the oil and gas rich Railroad Valley area of Nevada, both of which are part of the Sevier Thrust of central Nevada and western Utah, USA.

For further information please refer to our website at: www.usoilandgas.us