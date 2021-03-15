Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

In the current volatile business environment that companies of all sizes are facing, ability to manage both peaks of activity and decreases of the demand has become critical, both from an operational and economic standpoint.

To meet this increasing need for greater flexibility, the Group is enhancing its solutions for all businesses: with 3 offers "Flex", "Superflex", "DuoFlex"- which are alternatives to fixed-term leasing or ownership, offering the convenience of a monthly subscription.

Starting with a 1-month rental period, any company can then modulate its subscription according to its needs, with no commitment, no upfront payment and no exit fees, with highly flexible terms and conditions. A customer can, for example, start a monthly rental and then change his mind: he will be billed only for effective rental days.

These offers are also based on a wide choice of vehicles and a variety of mileage options. Maintenance, insurance and tires are included in the price and the monthly price is fixed, so companies can control their expenses, with no surprises.

Pushing innovation even further, Europcar Mobility Group has included a "disruptive" product in this range of offers: DuoFlex. Indeed, DuoFlex allows a "mix" of different vehicles within the same subscription formula, by offering an access to another vehicle for 2 periods of 2 days every month.

For example: driving an electric vehicle for daily moves and being able to switch to a car with an internal combustion engine for longer trips, having a van for workdays and a car during weekends, or even combining different categories of company vehicles (A, B, C, etc.) within the same subscription. This is for instance of interest for fleet managers willing to optimize their company's car policy or to introduce the use of electric vehicles in their company's mobility practices.

José Blanco, Group Sales Director, explains: "At the origins of our Group, was the vision of its founder Raoul-Louis Mattei: "Why own a car, when you can rent one whenever you need it? Today, this vision which Europcar Mobility Group was founded upon is more relevant than ever, especially for companies. We believe that the flexibility offered by subscription is a key to success and will be a "must have" in the "new normal".

With these new offers, we clearly want to provide even better support to businesses from independent professionals and small companies to large groups and to be at the forefront of the "mobility revolution" for our B2B customers. At the difference of fixed-term lease, our new offers give businesses the opportunity to pick-up cars or vans when they need, for as long as they want, in a fully flexible manner. And thanks to this, businesses have optimal control over their costs and can adapt quickly to new situations, increasing or downsizing their fleet based on their activity level".

Key points of the offers:

SuperFlex : The most flexible subscription, from 1 month No commitment

: Flex : Value for money with flexibility Starting at 3 months, monthly rates (degressive rates based on duration)

: DuoFlex : A unique flexible subscription model (from 1 month) Monthly rental access to a 2nd vehicle every month (total of 4 days in a different category) Ideal for testing new "green" mobility solutions

:

Flex SuperFlex are already available in main European countries and DuoFlex will be available in the coming weeks.

