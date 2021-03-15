DJ RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 8 to 12, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 8 to 12, 2021 15-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, March 15, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From March 8, 2021 to March 12, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between March 8, 2021 and March 12, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/08 FR0013269123 4,971 40.84 CEUX 58 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/08 FR0013269123 2,289 40.66 TQEX 14 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/08 FR0013269123 26,740 40.79 XPAR 172 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/09 FR0013269123 35,000 41.20 XPAR 203 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/10 FR0013269123 26,386 41.50 XPAR 201 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/11 FR0013269123 30,000 41.20 XPAR 235 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/12 FR0013269123 23,000 41.13 XPAR 166 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 148,386 41.15

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from March 8, 2021 to March 12, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

1175681 15-March-2021 CET/CEST

