Montag, 15.03.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung am Montag: Finales Go für BevCanna!
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
15.03.21
08:04 Uhr
2,340 Euro
+0,070
+3,08 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
15.03.2021 | 18:42
99 Leser
OL GROUPE: CAMILO LOANED TO CUIABÁ ESPORTE CLUBE UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2021

Lyon, 15 March 2021

Olympique Lyonnais has loaned Camilo Reijers de Oliveira to Brazilian club Cuiabá Esporte Clube, promoted this year to the Brazilian Serie A. This loan extends until 31 December 2021 and includes a purchase option of €2.9 million, plus a sell-on fee of 30% of any future transfer.

Camilo is a 22-year-old midfielder who arrived in January 2020 and is under contract with OL until 30 June 2024. This loan will give him the opportunity to play for the first time in the Brazilian Serie A, after having played for Ponte Preta (Serie B) in 2019.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Camilo for his dedication and impeccable team spirit and wish him every success at Cuiabá.


OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm2fkpSXZ2yblW1xlpiYnGFjaJqXlWbKaJaammVrZcqYbmtmlG6WnJueZm9pl2ls
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68246-olg-150321-pret-camilo-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
