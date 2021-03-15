Nexa Digital Marketing Agency Joins DXG To Form Leading Global HubSpot Solutions Group

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexa, a business growth agency with offices in Dubai, Manchester and New York, has recently entered into a strategic alliance with three other leading HubSpot Solutions Partners to form Digital Transformation Group (DXG) , one of the largest and most sophisticated HubSpot agencies in the world.

HubSpot is a leading growth platform that works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.

Today, as DXG announces its launch, Nexa is celebrating their part as founders of this extraordinary breakthrough in digital marketing innovation, with agencies from three continents. As a HubSpot Diamond Partner, Nexa will collaborate with Elite HubSpot partner, Markentive ; Diamond HubSpot Partner, Cognition ; and Diamond HubSpot Partner, Spitfire , to deliver DXG's new breed of bespoke inbound marketing and sales expertise to enterprise organisations across the globe.

Amit Vyas, CEO of Nexa is excited about the alliance and formation of DXG: "Having collaborated with Markentive, Cognition and Spitfire in the past, I know that the journey we are about to embark upon will enable us to provide unparalleled digital transformation services to global businesses, with HubSpot as the technology driver. In a time when digital transformation has become a necessity for enterprise organisations, together, we are perfectly primed to deliver truly remarkable sales, marketing and service transformations and success stories, for any organisation, anywhere in the world."

DXG's unrivaled marketing and sales transformation services will be complemented by Nexa's award-winning expertise in content marketing, lead generation, sales, CRM, and Search Engine Ownership, together with their core HubSpot offering that integrates these different digital disciplines. By providing growth-focused technology together with strategy and implementation expertise from Markentive, Spitfire and Cognition, DXG promises to become a world-leading HubSpot agency with an unmatched global footprint.