Ealixir, Inc.: EALIXIR INC. Enters into a Partnership with Indicium AG and Others

MIAMI, FL and MILAN, ITALY and BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Ealixir, Inc. (OTC PINK:EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company"), an Internet technology company specializing in managing, protecting and shaping the digital identity of people and companies is pleased to announce the establishment of Ealixir GmbH.

The joint venture between Ealixir Hispania SL (51%), 100% owned by Ealixir Inc. and Indicium Technologies AG (31%) and other partners, is another strategic step taken by the CEO of Ealixir Inc., Enea Angelo Trevisan, to strengthen the company's business model, enhance global leadership and expand customer potential in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with an exclusive mandate.

About Ealixir Inc.

Founded in Milan, Italy, in 2018 by Enea Angelo Trevisan and currently headquartered in Nevada, USA, Ealixir is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control their online persona, by removing outdated negative information and simultaneously creating new, positive links capable of engaging the audience so to attract new business opportunities. The idea behind Ealixir Inc. is to give people and companies the freedom to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine.

The Company provides four services to individuals and businesses, including:

Ealixir Removal: protects the reputation of the clients - both individual and companies - by removing outdated negative or harmful information available online under certain conditions, utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform. Ealixir Removal is the only service that, once a client is accepted, guarantees the removal of unwanted links, offering a money back guarantee to its clients. Ealixir Story: provides tailor-made articles and positive links written by a team of over 500 professional journalists, published by some of the most authoritative media outlets of the word, all of which feature the client's business history; NewsDelete: erases names from some of the most unfamous financial blacklist of the world; WebID: using an in-house algorithm, prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands and companies by analyzing over 90 millions of open sources, so to understand the health of a digital entity and elaborate a custom-made strategy to enhance it.

Ealixir Inc. is also very pride to have established Ealixir Foundation, an Institution that assists the victims of online hate and violence, like revenge porn or cyber bulling. Through Ealixir Foundation, all the Ealixir services are offered for free, as the company firmly believes the internet must be an inclusive place where everyone feels safe.

About Indicium AG

Founded by Dr August Hanning (Founder and President of the board of Director) and Michal Keuper (Co-Founder and CEO), Indicium AG, is specialized in cybersecurity and to gather deep information using Open Source Intelligence tools and methodologies.

Dr August Hanning

"I strongly supported this Joint-Venture because I considered the Partnership with Ealixir Inc. a strategic transaction for the future of our two companies".

Michael Keuper

"The security issue was directly appealing to me, in particular the opportunity to apply and develop cutting-edge technologies in this field in the heart of Europe. The partnership with Ealixir will enable both companies to reinforce complementary and strategic business units for the development of future projects and to economically share the needs of our mutual customers by increasing the scope of opportunities and broadening the range of services offered."

For more information visit: www.ealixir.com, www.indicium.ag.

