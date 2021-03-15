Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Media Central Capital Corporation (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) (the "Corporation") announces its intention to amend the term and exercise price of the warrants issued in April and July 2019

April 2019 Warrants

117,500,000 warrants issued as part of a private placement which closed on April 2, 2019 (the "April Warrants"). Under the current terms, each April Warrant can be exercised until 5:00 p.m. on April 2, 2021 at an exercise price of $0.10.

The Corporation intends to extend the expiry of these April Warrants to 5 p.m. on April 2, 2022, or for an additional year, and modify the exercise price of the April Warrants to $0.05.

July 2019 Warrants

40,150,000 warrants issued as part of a private placement which closed on July 30, 2019 (the "July Warrants"). Under the current terms, each July Warrant can be exercised until 5:00 p.m. on July 30, 2021 at an exercise price of $0.30.

The Corporation intends to extend the expiry of these July Warrants to 5 p.m. on July 30, 2022, or for an additional year, and modify the exercise price of the July Warrants to $0.05.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Investors@mediacentralcorp.com

