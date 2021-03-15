Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of February 2021. The CSE substantially exceeded its previous monthly record for trading volume and value, while its issuers completed the second highest number of financings on record.

February 2021 Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled an all-time high of 9.3 billion shares, an increase of 40% from 6.7 billion shares in January 2021, which was the previous record;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was a record $6.7 billion, surpassing the previous monthly high of $4.6 billion in January 2018;

CSE issuers completed 142 financings that raised approximately $900 million. The 142 financings represented the second highest number on record. Issuers completed 149 financings in December 2020;

There were 18 new listings, bringing total CSE listings to 643; and

The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was an all-time high of $68.6 billion as at February 26, 2021, an increase of 29% from $53 billion as at January 31, 2021.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange has truly remarkable momentum," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Setting a monthly trading volume record is always a notable accomplishment for an established stock exchange. But to exceed the prior record by 40% is a testament to the increased quality and quantity of the CSE's issuers, which continue to gain a larger and larger share of trading volume in Canada. We were also pleased by our near-record financing activity in February. Financing in the cannabis and mining sectors remained strong, and blockchain and cryptocurrency issuers were also highly active, with the second largest deal of the month coming in the crypto sector."

Other Initiatives

The CSE participated in the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference from March 8-11, the biggest mining conference in the world. The Exchange was both an exhibitor and official media partner, using the platform to share content from its landmark Mining Over Canada series. The CSE also hosted its PreDAC 2021 lead-in event from February 23-25, with programming highlighting women in mining and indigenous issues. And on March 9, the Exchange co-hosted Ridi, Bevi e Divertiti, a light-hearted, mining-themed gathering that has become an annual PDAC tradition. All events were held virtually this year as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Barrington Miller, the CSE's Director of Issuer Engagement, took part in Diversity Talk's Black Canadians in Cannabis webinar on March 11. The event focused on the challenges black entrepreneurs face in the industry, and provided a platform for attendees to share experiences, present solutions and raise awareness of pertinent issues.

On February 23, the CSE attended and spoke at an event titled Paths to Going Public: IPO, RTO and Direct Listing, presented by the Canada Israel Chamber of Commerce.

February also marked the release of the latest issue of Public Entrepreneur magazine. The special mining-themed issue, released in conjunction with the PDAC conference, profiled several of the most exciting mineral exploration firms listed on the Exchange and explored key issues impacting the industry. The full issue is available for free at https://blog.thecse.com/public-entrepreneur-magazine-the-mining-issue-now-live-2.

New Listings in February 2021

General Gold Resources Inc (GGLD)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. Warrants (PLTH.WT.A)

Vext Science Inc. Warrants (VEXT.WT.A)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

Archer Exploration Corp. (RCHR)

Mind Cure Health Inc. Warrants (MCUR.WT)

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (HUNT)

Yooma Wellness Inc. (YOOM)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. Warrants (MYCO.WT)

CAVU Mining Corp. (CAVU)

Verano Holdings Corp. (VRNO)

Bam Bam Resources Corp. Warrants (BBR.WT)

Rockland Resources Ltd. (RKL)

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (SOLV)

Optimi Health Corp. (OPTI)

Optimi Health Corp. Warrants (OPTI.WT)

Red Light Holland Corp. Warrants (TRIP.WT.A)

Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. (EAP)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

