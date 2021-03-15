Dee Agarwal on How Social Media Can Enhance Your Digital Strategy in 2021

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Social media has made pivotal shifts in the way we conduct business today. With nearly seamless eCommerce integrations, social media has made it easier than ever to get a product in front of its target consumers. Top leaders in the online retail space have prioritized the adoption of social media platforms with shoppable content integrations like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat to help market and promote their brand to prospective customers and brand advocates.

COVID-19 has increased our reliance on social media as a means to stay connected to not only peers but brands as well. The stay-at-home guidelines enacted back in early 2020 have shaped the way consumers interact with products and brands, forcing many retail businesses to pivot to a primarily online strategy and focus their efforts on creating conversions in the digital realm.

According to a McKinsey Global Institute Study, 85% of consumer and retail companies are amongst the top users of social media for marketing purposes, compared to 66% of companies in other industries.

NoMoreRack.com was one of the early adopters of social media for retail and began to leverage it in the early 2010s. The company began to gain recognition through its unique approach to social media channels like Facebook, which delivered content to consumers via their preferred platform, enhancing the approachability and accessibility of the brand.

Entrepreneur and former CEO Deepak "Dee" Agarwal attributed much of the success of NoMoreRack.com to an effective and comprehensive social media strategy, as a quarter of their $78 million of sales in November 2013 came from Facebook. The seamless connectivity between interfaces made it easy for consumers to make a purchase on the platform.

"Facebook proved to be one of our best allies during our first years of growth. Through aggressive paid efforts and user-friendly content, we were able to get in front of our customers and solidify our audience," said Dee Agarwal.

There are many ways in which businesses can enhance their digital presence through social media to grow their customer base, upsell products with digital promotions, and increase revenue. The following are Dee Agarwal's three key takeaways.

1. Create a custom experience

Consumers want to feel personally cared for. While social media is a great space to highlight the best of your business, including promotions and deals, the content will not sell itself unless it resonates with your target audience. Businesses must appeal to prospective customers with content that addresses pain points and captures their attention. Personalized content, such as built-in messaging and access to attentive customer service, helps your target audience feel personally cared for, which can catalyze conversions and create brand loyalty.

2. Cultivate customer relationships

Many brands underutilize social media, only using the platforms for marketing or sales purposes. In reality, social media channels are a direct line to your audience, serving as means to glean important insights about preferences, managing and cultivating relationships with consumers, and conversing in a candid, approachable way. Customers value transparency and immediacy in retail, and brands can build connections with authentic and timely social communications to address the concerns and needs of their customers.

3. Track successes and identify opportunities

One of the biggest benefits of growing your social presence as a brand is the ability to track metrics, such as engagements and reach, to identify consumer preferences and opportunities to reach a broader audience with tailored content. "To do this, it is critical that you establish a measurement framework that will help your team garner insights that enable you to hone your social strategy," notes Dee Agarwal. "This is critical for enhancing the efficiency of your social strategy."

As we move further into 2021 and society continues to lean more heavily into digital spaces, retail and social media will only become further intertwined.

