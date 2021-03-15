Deepak Agarwal: How To Practice Resilient Business Leadership in 2021, from Dee Agarwal

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / 2020 was a challenging year for many businesses and their leaders. The tumultuous socio-political climate, in addition to the effects of the pandemic, led to fear and uncertainty that inevitably impacted consumer behaviors and their relationships with brands. This created a particularly challenging environment for business leaders, as they were forced to pivot and to change strategies, making complex decisions that not only impacted business performance but also employees at the core of its business and culture.

According to Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, a c-suite executive and long-time entrepreneur in various industries, this past year has brought challenges and lessons that leaders should reflect on and evaluate to guide their approach to leadership and management in 2021.

"The last year placed a lot of pressure on leaders. Leaders should spend time evaluating where they thrived and faltered," notes Dee Agarwal. "While the challenges may be different this year from last, immense pressure to be resilient and succeed will remain. As such, assessing past performance can better position leaders for strong performance even in periods of uncertainty."

For Deepak Agarwal, these guiding principles for resilient leadership help to ensure that leaders advance into 2021 mindful that with actions that guide, inspire, and motivate others, so that you can navigate and prosper in challenging circumstances.

The following are Deepak Agarwal's fundamentals to lead with resilience in 2021.

1. Brace for Uncertainty and Prepare to Pivot

Moving further into 2021, we must recognize that we live in an ever-changing world where anything can happen. To lead effectively, leaders must prepare themselves for uncertainty by taking a fresh look at their business and team, anticipating and mitigating risk, and creating contingency plans for overcoming obstacles. "While leaders cannot predict the future, it is important that they keep a pulse on dynamic shifts within their industry, forecast how it could impact business, and prepare accordingly," says Dee Agarwal.

2. Understand the Value of Diversity

A diverse workforce establishes value in a variety of perspectives and encourages innovative thinking and dynamic solutions. Collaboration amongst a diverse team enhances corporate culture and promotes creative, agile problem-solving to address challenges from every angle. "Effective leaders embrace the benefits of working with others who challenge their perspective and help them see the world, and their business, more holistically," notes Dee Agarwal.

3. Create a Culture of Openness and Inclusivity

To address uncertainty, leaders must create and embrace a corporate culture that facilitates open conversations. Allow people to take some time to engage in conversations that show empathy and encourage inclusivity. While volatility and uncertainty might make everyone feel like they are walking on a tightrope, the most effective leaders can move beyond operating from a place of fear and focus on figuring out what their team needs to feel empowered, motivated and supported by each other.

As we advance further into 2021, leaders should address their management strategies and make a conscious effort to be mindful of the impact they can make, both within their organization and beyond. These guiding principles are key to leading resiliently and deliberately. For more leadership perspective from business leader and executive, Dee Agarwal, read Convenience Is Key: Deepak Agarwal's Top Tips for Customer Convenience.

