GokuMarket Partners with Mudrex, a Y-Combinator Backed Bot Trading Platform

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / GokuMarket, the one-stop-shop for buying, selling, and earning with cryptocurrencies, has partnered with Y-combinator-backed algo trading platform Mudrex. The partnership will avail algorithmic AI-assisted trading algos developed by Mudrex to GokuMarket users.

The European licensed crypto platform seeks to streamline and enhance its user experience by offering special bot strategies under the Autobots market. Users can access the new services by subscribing and putting their crypto to work through trading on the platform's marketplace.

By incorporating AI-enabled algorithmic trading, GokuMarket is responding to rapidly growing demand from users. GokuMarket Autobot's flexibility offers its subscribers the ability to deposit or withdraw trading capital and profits at their convenience without any restrictions and locking periods.

Users also get to enjoy total transparency, the ability to view their trades in real-time, and freely choose from multiple bots with proven track records.

Discover GokuMarket Wallet, Exchange, and Marketplace Services

GokuMarket was founded in 2019 with headquarters in Hong Kong, to introduce a single marketplace for the blockchain economy.

Its main features include a European licensed crypto exchange and wallet, 100% KYC/AML compliance, the ability for shoppers to earn cashback in Bitcoin & other cryptos, tailored services for retail and pro traders, and instant deposits & withdrawals. Its other features include:

Instant, Classic, & Advanced trading modules

Support for over 50 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, USDT, ETH, GMC, XEM, and TRX

Support for EUR & THB, with more fiats planned like GBP, RUB, INR, VND & USD

Shopping and Bitcoin cashback program

Discounts based on earned G rankings and GokuMarket Credits

24/7 live chat support in multiple languages

Autobots are part of GokuMarket's exchange ecosystem, which offers simple and advanced trading features like Instant Buy/Sell, Convert, Classic & Advanced trading.

In addition to allowing users to securely store, earn, deposit, or withdraw crypto and fiat, the GokuMarket wallet offers up to 35% APY on locked staking with various cryptocurrencies and a 9% APY income for staking with stable coins.

Users can also shop from over 500,000 products and soon use their credit or debit cards to hire general and travel related services, or rent properties and receive discounts and cashback. GokuMarket also introduced GokuMarket Credit (GMC), which allows users to buy brand name products like iPhones, MacBook, and Samsung.

GokuMarket is available on the web and Mobile Android/iOS App in over 20 countries, including the UK, France, Poland, Czechia, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam. There are currently over 400,000 registered users on GokuMarket, with an average of 60,000 daily users and $50 million in daily transactions volume.

About Mudrex

Mudrex is a US-based company that doubles as a trading platform and asset management firm and acts as a hedge fund to help people safely invest in cryptocurrencies. The company uses AI-backed top-performing algorithms to develop portfolio bundles for various risk-reward trading profiles.

Mudrex was founded in 2018 and is backed by Y-combinator with the bots performing nearly 1Billion USD worth of trading volume across Binance, DeriBit, ByBit, & OKEx. It is currently one of the best platforms that help crypto traders to create, test, and deploy their trading preferences onto trading bots without having to write any code.

As a European crypto licensed firm, GokuMarket is obligated to a point to look after the interest of its clients in the highly volatile crypto market trading environment. GokuMarket bots powered by Mudrex feature only the best-tailored strategies with low risk and developed by pro traders and repeatedly proven to be efficient. This enables trading bot users on GokuMarket to be comfortable enough to take part in a steady income generation channel in addition to just holding their digital assets in a wallet, also known as hodling.

