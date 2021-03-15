Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce that Janeen Stodulski has been appointed as a director of the Corporation.

Psyched also announced that Chris Hazelton has resigned as a director of the Corporation. CEO Jeff Stevens commented that, "Chris stayed on as one of the legacy directors from Duncan Park Holdings to ensure a smooth transition as Psyched went public. We appreciate his time and effort and wish him well with his future endeavors."

Ms. Stodulski

A graduate of Brock University, Janeen received her CPA designation in 1999 and her MBA from Queen's University in 2002 and most recently completed her In-Depth taxation with CPA Canada.

Janeen brings more than 30 years in diverse tax, financial, and business consulting experience to the table. She has gained extensive accounting experience through her senior roles in public practice, as a partner at MNP and Client Service Manager at Grant Thornton LLP as well as several board positions and C-suite roles in a variety of companies. Janeen extensive expertise allows her to provide outside the box strategies and solutions in addition to comprehensive accounting services.

Ms. Stodulski has received numerous awards and appointments during her career, including an appointment to the Prime Minister's Task Force on Women Entrepreneurs, Ontario and Chapter Distinguished Service awards with CGA, Royal Bank Women Entrepreneurs finalist and Oakville Community Environmental Award.

"I am thrilled to welcome Janeen to the board and know that her experience and passion for this role will add tremendous value to the team and Psyched shareholders," says Jeff Stevens CEO of the Company.

In connections with Ms. Stodulski joining the board she will be issued 500,000 options subject to board and exchange approvals. In addition to Ms. Stodulski option issuance, 1.5M options will be allocated to various consultants for their efforts.

The Company also wishes to disclose that it has engaged the services of the following groups:

Stockhouse Publishing for a 12-month contract totaling $100K

Proactive Media PRO for a 12-month contract totaling $49K.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

