SuperBox, Inc. Has Undergone a Change of Control and Has Changed Its Business Name to QuantumKore Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / SuperBox Inc. (OTC PINK:SBOX) would like to announce that it has undergone a change of control with a group of entrepreneurs specialized in the green economy and renewable energy sector. In conjunction with the change of control, the Company changed its business name to QuantumKore Inc. The newly appointed Board of Directors has authorized a 100 for 1 reverse stock split of the outstanding common stock.

QuantumKore Inc. is a company focused on cutting edge transition technologies related to the waste conversion process and energy sector. Highly specialized in the field of alternative fuels, aimed at deep emissions reduction and decarbonization of various fuels, the Company continuously strives to innovate with the ultimate goal of a zero carbon footprint. At present, the Company holds patented and internationally applied technologies. The Company's technologies are related mainly to desulphurization of fuels, Nano Emulsions and Waste to Energy solutions. One of Company's key success factors is the focus on research and development to own and develop technologies that can drive towards zero emissions, all in support of the highly topical issue related to the green economy and economic sustainability. The founding partners, most of whom sit on the board of directors of the Company, are a reliable guarantee for the future of Company's innovative global initiatives.

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions.. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

