Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Acquisition of Well & Wild Superfoods Ltd.

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence Global" or the "Company") (CSE:EMRG)(OTCQB:ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding capital shares in the capital of Well & Wild Superfoods Ltd. ("Well & Wild") (the "Transaction"). Well & Wild Superfoods is a natural health brand developer providing new and advanced health products for consumers eager to improve their health using natural solutions. Well & Wild's flagship product Cleansify is available at natural grocery and supplement stores such as Whole Foods Canada, Healthy Planet, Organic Garage Nature's Emporium, Nature's Source, Choices Market as well as select Foodland (Sobeys) locations and WELL.ca.

The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated March 15, 2021. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the shareholders of Well & Wild (the "Vendor") received aggregate consideration of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") issued to the Vendor at the closing time. The Price per Share at the close of the market on the day prior was $.90.

According to Joe Byrne, President & CEO of Emergence Global Enterprises, "Well & Wild Super Foods makes an excellent addition as we continue to build on our portfolio of natural health brands and products. We continue to be driven by our mission to help others make a difference in their health, we continue to execute our plan in becoming a global vertically integrated player in the organic, natural food, and supplement marketplace."

Additional information about the Company can be found on SEDAR under the Issuer Profile of "Emergence Global Enterprises Inc." or on OTC MARKETS.

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

