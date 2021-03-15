MorphoSys AG Presents Results for Full Year 2020

PLANEGG, BAVARIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Conference call and webcast (in English) tomorrow, March 16, 2021 at 2:00pm CET
MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR) reports results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provides a financial and operational outlook for 2021.
Financial Highlights for Full Year 2020
Corporate and Program Updates
Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix):
Tafasitamab:
Felzartamab (MOR202):
Tremfya(R) (guselkumab):
Corporate Developments:
Significant Events After The Reporting Year:
"2020 was a transformational year for MorphoSys. Despite the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, we delivered one of the most successful years as a company. The accelerated FDA approval of Monjuvi was an important milestone in our transformation into an integrated commercial-stage biopharma company," said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "We believe tafasitamab has the potential to transform the standard of care and could be a potential backbone in DLBCL, along with being a combination partner of choice in other hematological malignancies. Beyond tafasitamab, we were also able to progress felzartamab, which is being developed in autoimmune membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease affecting the kidney. In 2021, the focus will be on executing on our ambitious goals: continuing to drive the launch of Monjuvi and provide access to patients with DLBCL, advance tafasitamab in potential first-line setting, and other non-Hodgkin's lymphoma indications, further develop felzartamab, and expand our pipeline. With our strong balance sheet and a liquidity position of more than € 1.2 billion, we are well-positioned to execute on our growth strategy."
Financial Review for the Full Year 2020 (IFRS)
In 2020, MorphoSys continued to focus on applying its proprietary technology and expertise to the research and development of innovative drug candidates. Group revenues for 2020 increased to € 327.7 million (2019: € 71.8 million).
Revenues for 2020 include € 255.8 million stemming from the collaboration and license agreement with Incyte, royalties of € 42.5 million (2019: € 31.8 million) on net sales of Tremfya as well as revenues from Monjuvi product sales totaling € 18.5 million (US$ 22 million) since launch in August 2020.
In the Proprietary Development segment, MorphoSys focuses on research and clinical development of its own drug candidates in the fields of cancer and inflammation. In 2020, this segment recorded revenues of € 278.6 million (2019: € 34.3 million). This increase was mainly due to revenues in the amount of € 255.8 million from the collaboration and license agreement with Incyte, as well as revenues from Monjuvi product sales of € 18.5 million (US$ 22 million).
In the Partnered Discovery segment, MorphoSys applies its proprietary technology to discover new drug candidates for pharmaceutical companies, benefiting from its partners' development advancements through R&D funding, licensing fees, success-based milestone payments, and royalties. Revenues in the Partnered Discovery segment increased from € 37.5 million in 2019 to € 49.1 million in 2020. This increase included primarily performance-based payments of € 46.4 million in 2020 and € 33.2 million in the previous year. The performance-based payments were mainly related to royalties from Janssen for net sales with Tremfya of € 42.5 million in 2020 and of € 31.8 million in 2019.
In 2020, cost of sales decreased to € 9.2 million (2019: € 12.1 million).
Total operating expenses in 2020 increased to € 309.7 million from € 179.9 million in 2019, driven by an increase of research and development expenses, selling expenses, and general and administrative expenses.
In 2020, research and development expenses amounted to € 141.4 million, as compared to € 108.4 million in 2019. Growth over 2019 reflects primarily the increased investment to support the advancement of proprietary programs and impairment charges taken against legacy deals.
Selling expenses increased to € 107.7 million (2019: € 22.7 million), and general, and administrative expenses increased from € 36.7 million in 2019 to € 51.4 million in 2020. Increases for both categories reflect higher expenses for personnel and external services.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to € 27.4 million (2019: € -107.9 million). The Proprietary Development segment reported an EBIT of € 22.9 million (2019: € -109.1 million). EBIT in the Partnered Discovery segment was € 37.4 million (2019: € 26.8 million). In 2020, a consolidated net profit was generated of € 97.9 million (2019: € -103.0 million). In 2020 the earnings per share basic was € 3.01, and the earnings per share diluted was € 2.97. In 2019 the earnings per share, basic and diluted, was € -3.26.
At year-end 2020, the Company had a liquidity1 position of € 1,244.0 million compared to € 357.4 million at the end of 2019.
The number of shares issued totaled 32,890,046 at year-end 2020 (year-end 2019: 31,957,958).
Financial Guidance and Operational Outlook for 2021
For 2021, MorphoSys expects to generate Group revenues in the range of € 150 to € 200 million. This forecast includes the recently announced € 16 million milestone payments from GSK but excludes other potential significant milestones from development partners and/or licensing partnerships. The range also captures the potential for variability from the first full year of the Monjuvi product launch and the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is anticipated to be greater in the first half 2021.
Operating expenses, inclusive of Incyte's share of Monjuvi selling expenses, are anticipated to be in the range of € 355 to € 385 million, with R&D expenses expected to represent 45-50% of this amount. The R&D expenses represent our continuing investment in the development of tafasitamab, felzartamab, early-stage development programs, and further development of our technologies.
For its proprietary projects, MorphoSys expects the following events and activities in 2021:
Tafasitamab
Felzartamab (MOR202)
For projects that are developed by partners, MorphoSys expects the following events in 2021:
* Percentage point
Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 (IFRS) are available for download at:
Monjuvi is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).
In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to further develop and commercialize Monjuvi globally. Monjuvi will be co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.
A marketing authorization application (MAA) seeking the approval of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the EU has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is currently under review for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, including DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma, who are not candidates for ASCT.
Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
About MorphoSys
Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.
MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
MorphoSys
[1] Liquidity is reported on the balance sheet under the line items "cash and cash equivalents"; "financial assets at fair value through profit or loss"; and current and non-current "other financial assets at amortized cost."
