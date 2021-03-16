Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - iCo Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) ("iCo" or "the Company") announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Amphotericin B Technologies, Inc., has entered into an agreement with IIT Research Institute to test the in vivo efficacy of iCo's novel oral amphotericin B asset ("iCo-019") against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19 in the hACE2 mouse model (the "iCo-019 Study"). iCo anticipates that the iCo-019 Study will be completed by the end of Q2 2021.

"We are excited for this next phase in our development of iCo-019 to begin," said William Jarosz, the Chief Executive Officer of iCo.

In addition, iCo announced that Dr. Kishor Wasan, the Director of Research at iCo, Co-Director of the Neglected Global Diseases Initiative at the University of British Columbia and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Skymount Medical will be submitting abstracts concerning research on iCo-019 and related COVID-19 cell work to the 2021 CSPS/PSJ/CC-CRS Joint Symposium - Pharmaceutical Sciences in a Pandemic World - being held virtually from May 31 to June 3, 2021 sponsored by the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences. (https://www.cspscanada.org/symposium-events/2021-csps-symposium/)

Dr. Wasan commented, "We have some exciting preliminary data suggesting the anti-viral activity of our compound against SARS-CoV-2 at concentrations that are not toxic to the cells themselves."

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases. Such assets may exhibit utility in non-ophthalmic conditions outside the Company's core focus areas and if so, the Company will seek to capture further value via partnerships. iCo shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ICOTF".

For more information, visit the Company website at: www.icotherapeutics.com.

