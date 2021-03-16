Nextdish, the Innovative Food Delivery Platform, Helps Solve the Time Dilemma for Working Families

What the App Achieves Could be More Than a Meal

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Founded in 2016, Nextdish is known for offering authentic and trustworthy Asian cuisine delivery, achieving great success in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is considered a lifesaver for new parents and couples with extremely busy schedules by providing a long-term solution to cater to the feeding needs of their families. In a related development, the food delivery platform has officially entered the East Coast.

The founder, Sherry Lei, the former Head of Ecommerce Industry at Google and a mom of two daughters, founded Nextdish due to her own experience as a working mother. "I realized that many parents are struggling with juggling work and family obligations, especially preparing nutritious meals," she said. Nextdish was created to solve the time dilemma for working parents by offering sustainable and healthy meal solutions. Today with over 60,000 total users and more than 10,000 monthly active users, Nextdish has expanded its customer base from working families to more groups who crave a combination of delightful ready-to-eat and groceries.

Nextdish is unique from other online food delivery providers. It doesn't categorize food by restaurants but focuses on the curation of each dish. The daily updated menu includes healthy home-style dishes along with signature specialties from prestigious restaurants. The item-based design offers a unique "bundling" feature that gives customers the freedom to order across multiple restaurants in a single delivery with no extra charge. "We handpick six hundred dishes from all over the Bay Area and update our offering every day since we want to emphasize the flavor and nutrition balance on our menu selections." Sherry shared.

Angela Wong, a Bay Area resident and mother of two, shared her experience on using Nextdish. "My husband and I both work full time. As a working mom, I desperately need something that gives me certainty and assurance. If I order before 1 pm, dinner will be at my doorstep on time. This is such a relief. Nextdish is like our family chef." She shared. Until today, Angela has ordered more than 350 times on the app, and she started even before WFH during Covid.

The pre-order model of the platform provides users access to restaurants faraway. Leveraging on its logistic network, nextdish delivers freshly made meals to users around the Bay Area at their scheduled time. This feat is outstanding compared to the average 5-mile travel radius for most restaurants on other delivery platforms. Backed by its advanced algorithm that dynamically optimizes delivery routes, Nextdish's drivers could dispatch an average of eight orders per hour, which significantly exceeds the industry standard.

Nextdish has grown in leaps and bounds over the years, curating a wide range of food categories that are popular with families and beyond. The platform will officially debut in greater New York at the end of March and remains committed to bringing premium Asian-inspired dishes and groceries to its customers. For more information about Nextdish, please visit? https://nextdish.com/.

