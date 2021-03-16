MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")



Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 March 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 15 March 2021 the Company granted nil-cost awards ("Awards") to the undernoted PDMRs in respect of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's LTIP:



Name

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to LTIP Award

Alvaro Gomez-Reino

118,750

John Geddes

114,583

The Awards may vest subject to continued employment and achievement of performance targets that are to be set. The Remuneration Committee will agree and set the performance targets within six months of the grant of the Awards. Details of the performance targets applicable to the LTIP Awards will be published by RNS as soon as they are finalised.

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alvaro Gomez-Reino 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Ordinary Shares under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) LTIP Nil 118,750 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

118,750

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-15 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Ordinary Shares under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) LTIP Nil 114,583 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

114,583

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-15 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information

John Menzies plc

John Geddes, Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary 0131 459 8044