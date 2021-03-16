Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021
16.03.2021
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 15

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 March 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 15 March 2021 the Company granted nil-cost awards ("Awards") to the undernoted PDMRs in respect of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's LTIP:


Name
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to LTIP Award

Alvaro Gomez-Reino
118,750

John Geddes
114,583

The Awards may vest subject to continued employment and achievement of performance targets that are to be set. The Remuneration Committee will agree and set the performance targets within six months of the grant of the Awards. Details of the performance targets applicable to the LTIP Awards will be published by RNS as soon as they are finalised.

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlvaro Gomez-Reino
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PlanPrice(s)Volume(s)
LTIPNil118,750
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
118,750
Nil
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-15
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCorporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PlanPrice(s)Volume(s)
LTIPNil114,583
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
114,583
Nil
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-15
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information

John Menzies plc

John Geddes, Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary 0131 459 8044

© 2021 PR Newswire
