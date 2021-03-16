MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 15
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16 March 2021
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
On 15 March 2021 the Company granted nil-cost awards ("Awards") to the undernoted PDMRs in respect of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's LTIP:
Name
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to LTIP Award
Alvaro Gomez-Reino
118,750
John Geddes
114,583
The Awards may vest subject to continued employment and achievement of performance targets that are to be set. The Remuneration Committee will agree and set the performance targets within six months of the grant of the Awards. Details of the performance targets applicable to the LTIP Awards will be published by RNS as soon as they are finalised.
The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alvaro Gomez-Reino
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
118,750
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
114,583
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information
John Menzies plc
John Geddes, Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary 0131 459 8044